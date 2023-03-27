Who are AB Allen and Tim Nicolai? Directors accuse Jonathan Majors of being a "sociopathic abuser" in viral tweets

American actor Jonathan Majors has been accused by two directors of allegedly being "vicious" and a "sociopathic abuser." The 33-year-old personality was arrested in New York on March 25 for assaulting and harassing a 30-year-old woman during a domestic dispute.

On Sunday, March 26, Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement saying that he is "completely innocent" and "provably the victim of an altercation" with a woman he knows.

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

While the actor's lawyer and team are working round the clock to prove his alleged innocence, not everyone is convinced by Majors' lawyer's statement. After the allegations came to the limelight, directors AB Allen and Tim Nicolai detailed their experience with the actor.

AB Allen is a Los Angeles-based "Personal Assistant to Director at Netflix," per their LinkedIn profile. On the other hand, Tim Nicholai is known for performing at The Public Theater, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Broadway, and various smaller theatres.

What did AB Allen and Tim Nicolai say about Jonathan Majors?

American director A.B. Allen, known for their work in Your Turn, Vengeful Heart, Pay in Blood, Uncle Frank, Freshly F*cked, and LapCat!, posted a series of tweets after Jonathan Majors' arrest news went viral on the internet.

As per a viral tweet by Allen in February 2023, the director made some random claims about an actor and called them an "abusive human being." The tweet read:

After the news broke, Allen retweeted a user's post of their previous statement and confirmed it was about Jonathan Majors.

As per news outlet The Direct, Allen, who has since made their account private, was pressed by one user on why they won't share more details since the story is already public. To this, they explained that their revelations would "still expose people who have been hurt."

"The specifics of what *I* know unfortunately would still expose people who have been hurt and deserve to not become part of some larger media inquiry if they don't want to. So I'm not gonna get into the details. But now y'all know what his ~deal~ is, so."

Not just Allen but director Tim Nicolai also detailed his experience of knowing Jonathan Majors. In his tweet, which has since been made private, Nicholai wrote:

Tim Nicolai speaking out on Jonathan Majors



Tim has worked for CBS, Amazon and HBO. Tim Nicolai speaking out on Jonathan Majors Tim has worked for CBS, Amazon and HBO. https://t.co/ZHiIn7fT7r

As per his IMDb profile, Tim Nicolai is a native of Jackson, Missouri. He graduated from the Tisch School of the Arts, New York University, in 2015 after getting trained in acting. His credits include Living Thru the Lens, Z: The Beginning of Everything, Prodigal Son, Search Party, etc.

As per CinemaBlend, several Twitter users asked Nicolai why he did not call out Majors sooner if he knew of his behavior. To this, the director explained that people have tried, but to substantiate the allegations, they “needed a victim to come forward.”

As of this article's writing, Jonathan Majors is yet to address the claims made by the two directors.

