5 chilling revelations from Netflix's Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a three-part docuseries, recently hit Netflix.

The series was released just weeks after the Evan Peters-starrer drama series premiered on Netflix and broke records to become one of the most streamed series' on the platform.

The latest docuseries offers a more realistic view of the Milwaukee Cannibal's heinous crimes in comparison to other shows.

Dahmer was one of America's most notorious serial killers. He was known for killing 17 men and boys, dismembering their body parts, storing them in his home at the Oxford Apartments, and performing cannibalism.

Dahmer's killing spree only came to an end when one of his victims managed to escape and alert authorities in 1991. The killer was sentenced to serve a 957-year jail term for 15 consecutive life sentences. Jeffrey Dahmer was killed by a fellow felon at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, in 1994.

Dahmer became the topic of discussion again with the two shows hitting Netflix. The latest docuseries, although similar to the previous takes, has made revelations of its own with statements from witnesses and tape recordings of Dahmer himself.

This article will discuss a few chilling details from the defense's never-before heard recordings on The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

Five chilling facts revealed on Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

1) Jeffrey Dahmer tried to turn his victims into "zombies"

Sources state that Jeffrey Dahmer admitted to police that his s*xual fantasies had total control over him and that he required his victims to "do everything he needed." He revealed that he experimented with a couple of his victims to try to create a zombie-like being who would obey him and stay with him without having a consciousness of their own.

Dahmer informed authorities that he carried out the process by drilling a hole in the frontal lobes of his victims' heads and then filling it with muriatic acid. He claimed that although this seemed to work at first, his victims would eventually die.

In 1991, he attempted this method on Konerak Sinthasomphone, Tony Hughes, and Errol Lindsey to keep them under his control but failed.

2) Dahmer's defense attorney Wendy Patrickus formed a connection with him

The latest docuseries, features Jeffrey Dahmer's defense attorney Wendy Patrickus' statements and interviews. The lawyer, who was only 25 when she was assigned his case, claimed that she was incredibly nervous at first. She felt like Clarice Starling from the Silence of the Lambs when she first spoke to Dahmer.

However, the lawyer also knew that in order to make progress with the case, she was to build a comfortable setting for him and not display judgment of any kind.

Eventually, Patrickus stated, she built a bond with Dahmer over the months that she spent learning of his story and his grisly crimes. She noted that she was also concerned about his well-being in prison after his conviction.

Wendy said:

"You can't help but to become close with somebody when you spend that many days, weeks, months with them."

3) Jeffrey Dahmer died the same way he killed his first victim

Dahmer committed his murder in 1978, aged 18 and not long after his high school graduation and right after his parents' nasty separation. He came across a 18-year-old hitchhiker, Steven Hicks, near his family home. Dahmer lured Hicks into the house and when Hicks wanted to leave, the killer bludgeoned him using a weight from his gym.

Sources state that in November 1994, a convicted felon named Christopher J. Scraver killed Jeffrey in a similar manner at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin. Dahmer was working his shift, cleaning the gymnasium when the incident occurred. He died of a severe skull and brain trauma.

4) Dissected body parts and decapitated heads were found inside Dahmer's refrigerator

Jeffrey Dahmer frequently dismembered the bodies of his victims and took photos of the corpses in various positions. His collection of unsettling Polaroids was discovered by a police officer while conducting a search of his home. The officer's search also led him to a refrigerator that had a decapitated head, jars with male genitalia and other body parts.

Dahmer reportedly claimed:

"If I couldn’t keep them there with me whole, at least I could keep their skeletons."

Boxes of bones, two skulls, and jars upon jars of human remains were found inside his apartment.

In the docuseries, it was revealed that when one of the police officers opened the refrigerator, he saw a human head looking straight at him. The officer stated that this was probably one of the most horrifying sights of his life. Authorities also found a barrell with three human torsos submerged in hydrochloric acid.

5) Dahmer dismembered victims at his grandmother's house in her presence

After being discharged from the army after a brief period of service, Jeffrey Dahmer returned home and started living in his father and step-mother's home. He began drinking quite heavily around this time and was sent to his grandmother's house where his father Lionel had grown up.

In 1987, Dahmer resumed his murder spree. Steven Tuomi was his second victim, who was killed in a hotel room. The killer then carried the body back to his grandmother's house to dismember it.

After killing Tuomi, he allegedly murdered three more individuals in his grandmother's house. He took the bodies down to the fruit cellar and performed s*xual acts on the corpses before slowly dismembering them.

As previously mentioned, Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is currently streaming on Netflix.

