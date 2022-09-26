Did Jeffrey Dahmer really live in Oxford Apartments? Here's what happened to the Milwaukee property after his sentencing

Jeffrey Dahmer has been the talk of the town ever since Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story dropped. The gripping series by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan received a positive response from fans, especially praising Evan Peters for his chilling portrayal of the serial killer.

Despite some aspects of the series being criticized, there is no denying that the show has made Dahmer a topic of discussion again.

The series was filled with important details about the serial killer's life, including how he was, where he lived, and what he did, and most of these details were extremely accurate. The series also revealed that Dahmer lived in Oxford Apartments, which is factually correct.

Dahmer resided at the Oxford Apartments on 924 North 25th Street after living at his grandmother's place for about nine years. The building was demolished after he was sentenced for the murders he committed.

Dahmer is a convicted serial killer and cannibal who has allegedly committed 17 murders, 12 of which took place at his Oxford Apartment home.

Jeffrey Dahmer's building was demolished after his arrest

Most of the murders committed by Dahmer took place in the two years preceding his arrest. Jeffrey moved to Oxford Apartments at 924 North 25th Street in 1990, from his grandmother's house. He murdered 12 victims in this house and resided there till his arrest in 1991.

His neighbors in the apartment allegedly often complained about strange noises and smells. Other residents of the building also brought these concerns to the attention of Sopa Princewill, the building manager.

Despite numerous attempts at understanding what he was up to, Dahmer provided numerous excuses and reasons for the sounds and smells. The manager never complained to the police.

After the arrest of Dahmer, the owners of the building, the Campus Circle Project, decided to demolish the structure. This was done to show support to the community. Project President Patrick LeSage said:

"It has been a symbol of anger, pain, violence and death. It needs to be replaced with a sign of our commitment to support the healing process and to work together as a community of people who care."

The project also helped the remaining residents relocate before the demolition. Moreover, the occupants did not want to live in the building after the infamous serial killer's deeds came to light. The Campus Circle Project decided to plant flowers and grass at the site of the building after it was torn down.

The plot remains vacant even today, with only a few trees and flowers. Previous attempts to convert the empty lot into a memorial garden, playground, or new housing complex have all been unsuccessful till now. The property will most likely remain vacant as most people are reluctant to own or stay around the place where Jeffrey Dahmer's ghost and crimes loom large.

A number of facts were scattered all around Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which were all accurate.

Jeffrey Dahmer was sentenced to 16 life sentences for each of the murders he committed. However, he was killed inside the prison by a fellow jailmate after he allegedly instigated him with his dark sense of humor.

All the episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are now streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far