Explained: Why was Jeffrey Dahmer's arresting officer John Balcerzak fired?

Netflix's new Jeffrey Dahmer documentary, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, delves into various facets of the notorious Milwaukee serial killer's life. One of the major aspects that the show focuses on is law enforcement's accountability and how Dahmer got away with committing numerous murders for more than a decade.

According to Justia, John Balcerzak, the police officer who arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, was fired from service after he and his partner, Joseph Gabrish, were found guilty of gross negligence. Read on to learn more details about John Balcerzak, the circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Dahmer's arrest, and more.

John Balcerzak's role in Jeffrey Dahmer's arrest, subsequent termination, and more details

Officer John Balcerzak arrested serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991 after a man named Tracy Edwards escaped Dahmer's house and complained to the police, as per Women's Health. Balcerzak then arrived at Dahmer's apartment in Milwaukee with his partner Joseph Gabrish.

A few months before Jeffrey Dahmer's arrest, the serial killer's neighbor, Glenda Cleveland, phoned the police after her daughter found something strange and suspicious happening at Dahmer's place.

As per The Cinemaholic, when the police arrived, they saw Cleveland, Sandra Smith, Tina Spivey, and Nicole Childress, along with a teenage boy who was naked, bleeding, and seemed to be in a delirious state of mind.

The police started questioning neighbors and learned that the boy was seen leaving Jeffrey's house. It was further reported that when Dahmer returned to the apartment, he told authorities that the boy was his 19-year-old boyfriend, with whom he got involved in a heated argument, following which he asked him to get some drinks from the store. Dahmer told officers that the teenager was inebriated.

However, Glenda and the others present at the scene continued to request the officers to take the boy to a safe place and did not believe Dahmer's claims. The two officers mentioned that they did not find anything suspicious about the scenario and decided to let Jeffrey take the boy back to his apartment. The boy was later reportedly killed.

The boy's name was Konerak Sinthasomphone. He was from Laos, and his parents had reportedly arrived in the US a decade earlier. As per The Cinemaholic, Konerak's brother, Somsack, was also one of Dahmer's victims, but he managed to escape in the late 80s.

Months after Jeffrey Dahmer's incarceration, Gabrish and Balcerzak were suspended as authorities began looking into their actions. John later went on to take the stand at Jeffrey Dahmer's trial and testified against the serial killer.

However, the two officers were ultimately found guilty of gross negligence, following which they were terminated from the Milwaukee Police Department in 1991. Gabrish and Balcerzak were reinstated two years later, and they went on to work in law enforcement for many more years.

According to The Cinemaholic, Balcerzak was elected President of the Milwaukee Police Association in 2005 and worked in that position for four years. He later worked as a senior police officer until 2017, when he retired from the police force.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available for streaming on Netflix.

