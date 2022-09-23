Jeffrey Dahmer's crimes committed and charges explored as Evan Peters' Netflix series on serial killer generates massive buzz online

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story just dropped on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The ten-episode series featuring Evan Peters in the lead role follows the life of Dahmer, the menacing murderer, who was also accused of cannibalism. Many have even claimed that Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ranks among the best Netflix true-crime shows till date.

Naturally, the series has created tremendous buzz around the infamous figure of Dahmer, with more and more people wanting to know about the serial killer and his crimes in greater detail.

Though it is an expansive list, below we have tried to dissect the major charges against Jeffrey Dahmer and what he did in his criminal career. Read on to find out more about the murderer.

Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of graphic violence.

Jeffrey Dahmer: The Milwaukee Cannibal- What did the infamous serial killer do?

MILLER™️⚪️⚪️🔴 @MrMiller_007 So yeah about 3 episodes deep and all i can say is wow. They dont shy away from how sadistic Jeffrey Dahmer truly was and how incompetent our law enforcement was.



Evan Peters is bone chilling. For me its his best work as an actor.



Niecy Nash deserves high praise as well.

Although the excitement surrounding Dahmer's story peaked in the past couple of days prior to the series premiere, he has always been one of the most-talked about killers amongst true-crime fans. He is well-known for his cannibalistic acts, perversion, and his M.O. of targeting young men. Over a period of 13 years, he allegedly murdered 17 men and performed unspeakable acts on their dead bodies.

Dahmer had a tough childhood due to his parents' messy divorce and developed an alcohol addiction early in his life. He was also caught in perverse acts multiple times before his killing spree was discovered. Although his killing spree spanned decades, he was not explicitly active for the entire duration.

He killed his first victim, a hitchhiker named Steve Hicks, at the age of 18 in 1978. The murder was allegedly not premeditated, but it gave Jeffrey Dahmer the first taste of blood. He did not murder anyone for nine years after this, but was arrested twice for indecent public exposure.

He made his next kill in 1987. Steven Tuomi, a man he took to a hotel room, was Dahmer's second victim. This time too, he claimed that the murder was an accident. However, the murders that followed the next year were completely premeditated. He claimed two victims in 1988, one in 1989, and four more in 1990. He performed acts of cannibalism, necrophilia, and phantasmal experiments on the bodies of his victims.

He also allegedly dismembered the bodies and kept some body parts as souvenirs. Dahmer clicked pictures of his victims at various stages and kept them as memoirs. During this time, he was working at the Ambrosia Chocolate Factory. The same year, he was arrested for drugging and assaulting a 13-year-old boy. He received a sentence of five years' probation, one year at a work release camp, and was registered as a sex offender.

Despite being monitored after getting out of his reduced sentence, he committed a whopping 12 murders over the next two years. It was only after his last victim, Tracy Edwards, managed to escape his apartment and flag down the cops that they finally arrested Jeffrey Dahmer. The officers found pictures of dismembered bodies, and skulls and a human heart in the freezer.

Jeffrey Dahmer was indicted on 15 murder charges and taken to trial on January 30, 1992. Though he pleaded insanity, the court deemed him legally sane. He was sentenced to life for each count of murder. He died inside the prison at the hands of a fellow prisoner.

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now streaming on the platform. Stay tuned for more updates.

