"Praying for Evan Peters mental health": Fans concerned as actor delivers intense portrayal of Milwaukee cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix series

Netflix's latest mini-series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, dropped on the platform on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The series debuted to widespread critical and commercial acclaim, with many praising Evan Peters, the X-Men star who played the twisted serial killer to inch-perfect perfection.

In the last two days, social media platforms such as Twitter have been flooded with discussions about Dahmer and Evan Peters, who played him on the show.

Though fans showered Evan Peters with love and admiration for his outstanding performance in the ten-part series, they were concerned about the actor's mental health after witnessing him immerse himself in the role of Jeffrey Dahmer - one of America's most twisted serial killers.

𝐉 𝐀 𝐌 𝐀 𝐈 𝐂 𝐀 @jamaicaklove



praying for evan peters mental health’s because— sheesh y’all ever watch something so disturbing— yet it’s done so well but you don’t want to say it’s good even though it is. but it also makes you uncomfortable. after watching this first episode…praying for evan peters mental health’s because— sheesh #DahmerNetflix y’all ever watch something so disturbing— yet it’s done so well but you don’t want to say it’s good even though it is. but it also makes you uncomfortable. after watching this first episode…praying for evan peters mental health’s because— sheesh #DahmerNetflix https://t.co/ZuUotiEA4S

A Twitter user commented:

"Y’all ever watch something so disturbing— yet it’s done so well but you don’t want to say it’s good even though it is. but it also makes you uncomfortable. after watching this first episode…praying for evan peters mental health’s because— sheesh.

This pretty much summed up the mood of the entire internet over the last two days. Keep scrolling to read more of such fascinating reactions.

Twitter users express concern over Evan Peters' mental health after his harrowing portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer

It's fascinating to see an actor nail every detail of a character. Most excellent actors immerse themselves in their roles, attempting to embody every aspect of them. As entertaining as it is for the audience, the actor playing the role finds it extremely difficult. Many actors have previously stepped over the line and harmed their mental health as a result of this process.

Evan Peters has previously played a number of difficult and twisted characters. But with his extremely convincing portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer, fans are worried if the actor is well after he dived into the head space of one of the most twisted personalities to ever exist.

welcome to kellfire 👹🔥 @street_trashed i continue to think about evan peters and his mental health. 3 episodes of #DahmerNetflix watched and he is beyond phenomenal. EP kills these roles but i can only imagine what it must do to his mind. this is the scariest yet, considering who it is based on. i continue to think about evan peters and his mental health. 3 episodes of #DahmerNetflix watched and he is beyond phenomenal. EP kills these roles but i can only imagine what it must do to his mind. this is the scariest yet, considering who it is based on.

Kelly Corrine @ItsKelevision #DahmerNetflix #EvanPeters Evan Peters really took a break from acting because of way American Horror Story was affecting his mental health only to turn around and play Dahmer in a ten episode miniseries. #Netflix Evan Peters really took a break from acting because of way American Horror Story was affecting his mental health only to turn around and play Dahmer in a ten episode miniseries. #Netflix #DahmerNetflix #EvanPeters

andi @tasmthegreat #DahmerNetflix I just wanna know if Evan Peters is doing okay after this role because he fckin nailed it and I’m really worried about him and his mental health. I just wanna know if Evan Peters is doing okay after this role because he fckin nailed it and I’m really worried about him and his mental health. 😖 #DahmerNetflix

🏴‍☠️🫶🏻 @kateeeraeee



#DahmerNetflix Someone check on Evan Peters mental health because holy fuck this show is intense & disturbing . Someone check on Evan Peters mental health because holy fuck this show is intense & disturbing . #DahmerNetflix

✨Takka✨ @thanossgauntlet i hope evan peters’ mental health is okay, portraying such a sadistic person had to have taken a toll on his mental🥴 #DahmerNetflix i hope evan peters’ mental health is okay, portraying such a sadistic person had to have taken a toll on his mental🥴 #DahmerNetflix

So many people being concerned about an actor because of his portrayal of a certain character just goes to show how well Peters portrayed Dahmer. Jeffrey Dahmer is a convicted serial killer, cannibal, and necrophile who committed heinous acts on his victims' dead bodies. He allegedly murdered 17 young men over a 13-year period.

Breena🦙🏴‍☠️ @breena212 ‍ Praying for Evan Peters’ mental health because oh my GOD he’s gonna need it after playing that role. I don’t think I can make it through this series… I almost threw in the towel during the first episode.Praying for Evan Peters’ mental health because oh my GOD he’s gonna need it after playing that role. #DahmerNetflix I don’t think I can make it through this series… I almost threw in the towel during the first episode. 😮‍💨😫Praying for Evan Peters’ mental health because oh my GOD he’s gonna need it after playing that role. #DahmerNetflix

Maxien👊🏾🏳️‍🌈 @Maxien78

You're a phenomenal actor Evan, but please don't put your mental health aside for roles! Take care!

#DahmerNetflix Has somebody checked in on #EvanPeters ? Just watching this has my mental health issues going crazy, so I can only imagine how it must be for him who played the role.You're a phenomenal actor Evan, but please don't put your mental health aside for roles! Take care! Has somebody checked in on #EvanPeters? Just watching this has my mental health issues going crazy, so I can only imagine how it must be for him who played the role.You're a phenomenal actor Evan, but please don't put your mental health aside for roles! Take care!#DahmerNetflix

Sose Fuamoli @Sose_Fuamoli Genuinely concerned about Evan Peters’ mental health at this point #DahmerNetflix Genuinely concerned about Evan Peters’ mental health at this point #DahmerNetflix

90s Vibes @90sVibin Maybe NOT watch #DahmerNetflix before bed. Praying for Evan Peters’s mental health after that performance. Maybe NOT watch #DahmerNetflix before bed. Praying for Evan Peters’s mental health after that performance. https://t.co/JexYLoN0W5

The series, like Peters' portrayal of the character, was well-crafted to elicit fear and anticipation. This was one of the factors that contributed to the killer's incredibly realistic portrayal.

Casey @casey4pf Y’all might need to lock Evan Peters up in the nuthouse after this cause this had to take a toll on his mental health #DahmerNetflix Y’all might need to lock Evan Peters up in the nuthouse after this cause this had to take a toll on his mental health #DahmerNetflix https://t.co/rHEThawNND

molly connolly @jesus_chrysler_ Evan Peters is phenomenal but im really concerned about his mental health. This is a little too real. #DahmerNetflix Evan Peters is phenomenal but im really concerned about his mental health. This is a little too real. #DahmerNetflix

The actor did not revealed anything about his mental health at the time of writing.

About Jeffrey Dahmer

Dahmer was born into a dysfunctional family in Wisconsin and had an unhappy and neglected childhood, which shaped his dangerous personality. Dahmer murdered a total of 17 men before being apprehended.

He was sentenced to life in prison for each of the murders he committed. A fellow cellmate beat him to death inside the prison with a metal rod, claiming Dahmer had a dark sense of humor and frequently taunted prisoners with his image as a cannibal and necrophiliac.

All the episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are now streaming on Netflix.

