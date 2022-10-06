What time will Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes air on Netflix? Details explored

At exactly 3 am ET on Friday, October 7, Netflix will return with another series on Jeffrey Dahmer, titled Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, for the viewers to delve deep into the life of Dahmer, a serial killer and a repeat s*x offender from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Netflix's official synopsis of Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes reads:

"This three-part documentary series from director Joe Berlinger explores the warped mind of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer through newly-unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team, revealing the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed him to prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalized communities."

Dahmer was an American serial killer who was charged with the murder of 17 young boys and men over a period of 13 years, from 1978 to 1991. Out of that, Dahmer was initially convicted of 15 murders and then a 16th, resulting in 16 prison terms. Dahmer's youngest victim was 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone.

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes comes a couple of weeks after the Evan Peters-starrer scripted Netflix series on Dahmer, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Everything you need to know

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes docuseries will throw light on the experiences of those who worked closely with Dahmer, including his lawyer Wendy Patrickus, during his high-profile case.

A still of Wendy Patrickus from the series Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Image via YouTube)

The trailer for the three-part series, which was released in September, begins with a voiceover from Patrickus, who said:

"I was a young lawyer at the time. I get this call from my boss. He said, 'I need you to see Jeffrey Dahmer.' It's my first job. I felt like Clarice Starling in Silence of the Lambs."

She added, "They were horrific things that he did, but Jeffrey Dahmer was a very complex person."

The video then moved to an audio recording, where an investigative officer asked Dahmer, "What triggered it all?" Dahmer replied, "I wish I could give you a straightforward answer on that."

Later in the trailer, Patrickus also said,

"There were times that I felt like a mother to him, and I felt like a therapist, but hearing the graphic detail was more than I could stand. You can't help but become close to somebody when you spend many months with them. It was difficult to pretend like this isn't affecting me."

Patrickus added that Dahmer decided that he was becoming uncontrollable and could not resist himself. "It was my own private little world. And I was in complete control," Dahmer was heard saying in the trailer.

The upcoming series is directed by Academy Award-nominee Joe Berlinger, who previously helmed Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019), Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (2020), and Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022).

More information about Jeffrey Dahmer

Netflix's Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is based on true incidents of murder, child s*x offense, and cannibalism by Milwaukee-based Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer.

Also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, Dahmer murdered at least 17 men and boys in Wisconsin and Ohio. His method of trapping his victims involved approaching men and boys who were mostly by themselves on the streets and inviting them for a drink at his place. Dahmer would engage in physical activity with them, spike their drinks, and kill them.

The victims' bodies were either disposed of after being dismembered or consumed by Dahmer. He would also photograph his victims and retain sections of their skeletal structure.

According to a Journal Times report from 1993, Dahmer said that it was his way of "remembering their appearance, their physical beauty." He said:

"If I couldn't keep them there with me whole, I at least could keep their skeletons."

Dahmer was convicted of 15 of the 16 murders he had committed in Wisconsin and was sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment on February 17, 1992. He was later sentenced to a 16th term of life imprisonment for an additional homicide committed in Ohio in 1978.

Dahmer was also diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Due to his gruesome ways of murdering his victims, Dahmer remained a topic of interest in pop culture. Even after he died at the hands of a fellow inmate in 1994, Dahmer has been portrayed in films and television series, including Dahmer (2002) starring Jeremy Renner, My Friend Dahmer (2017), an episode of American Horror Story, and the latest Netflix scripted series, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will premiere on Netflix on October 7, 2022.

