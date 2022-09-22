"They failed that little boy": Enraged fans lash out after Jeffrey Dahmer X Konerak Sinthasomphone scene from Netflix series

Netflix dropped the Evan Peters-starrer limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. It documents the real-life crimes of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and seems to have been portrayed from the perspective of the victims' families as well as Dahmer's testimony during his insanity trial.

Now, viewers of the series have lashed out against the police officers whose negligence caused the death of the 14-year-old Lao boy Konerak Sinthasomphone.

A clip from episode 2 of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was posted by Netflix, and it only garnered the wrath of the fans. Debates on racism and police brutality surfaced online.

One user wrote on Instagram,

"They failed that little boy sooo damn bad !!!!! They both got their jobs back and one of those police officers was promoted years later to Chief with another county makes me SICK."

Read on to learn about the myriad of reactions that fans had to the incident shown in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Enraged fans lashed out at the scene involving Konerak Sinthasomphone in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; blamed police negligence

What happened in episode 2 of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?

Episode 2 of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, titled Please Don't Go, began with Dahmer's childhood when he developed interest in dissection and lobotomy on one hand, while being abandoned by his parents.

A still from the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

It then jumped to 1991 when Dahmer met 14-year-old Laotian boy Konerak Sinthasomphone outside a liquor shop. Unaware that Konerak was the brother of the boy Somsack, whom Dahmer had molested in 1988 and was arrested for the same, Dahmer invited Konerak to his place under the pretext of a few drinks and photographs and promised to pay him $100.

A reluctant Konerak agreed because his family was in need of money and accompanied Dahmer to his apartment. Dahmer drugged the boy and took photographs before drilling a hole into his skull and injecting acid. Dahmer had left the building to get more alcohol when Konerak gathered his senses and escaped Dahmer's apartment.

Glenda Cleveland's (played by Niecy Nash) daughter Sandra Smith noticed a partially-naked, inebriated and mumbling Konerak, with blood dripping down his head. They called 911, and Dahmer returned at the same time. He called Konerak his 19-year-old boyfriend who would get drunk after a fight and insisted on taking him back inside.

Beth 🧜‍♀️🌻🇺🇸 @_Beth___ @netflix @ryanmurphyprod That victim was a teenage Laotian boy. I think he was naked and bleeding when he escaped and Dahmer convinced the cops it was a lover’s quarrel. I will never forget that. @netflix @ryanmurphyprod That victim was a teenage Laotian boy. I think he was naked and bleeding when he escaped and Dahmer convinced the cops it was a lover’s quarrel. I will never forget that.

White police officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish reduced it to a "boyfriends" issue and left Konerak with Dahmer. When Cleveland tried to flag off the fact that Konerak did not look like an adult, the officers shut her up. An effort from Cleveland's daughter garnered the reaction, "Let's lower the temperature, here?"

How have fans reacted to the officers' negligence?

The sequence in question from Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story did not go down well with netizens, with some noting that both Balcerzak and Gabrish were felicitated by the police department for displaying bravery.

AnnGordo @AnnGordo2



The call was coming @netflix And those cops were named officers of the year and one was voted by his peers to be their union president.The call was coming [email protected] the house . @netflix And those cops were named officers of the year and one was voted by his peers to be their union president. The call was coming [email protected] the house .

susanna ♡ @susannayorke @netflix This is so sad. The cops practically aided and abetted him. @netflix This is so sad. The cops practically aided and abetted him.

AnnGordo @AnnGordo2 @_Beth___ @netflix



Really. @ryanmurphyprod And it happened while Dahmer was on probation after being convicted of molesting that kid’s older brother.Really. @_Beth___ @netflix @ryanmurphyprod And it happened while Dahmer was on probation after being convicted of molesting that kid’s older brother. Really.

Others who were in high school when Dahmer's murders came to light recalled Konerak's incident among others, and even noted that Dahmer was on probation for molesting Konerak's older brother.

Scott Nathan @scottnathan @netflix I lived across the street from where he grabbed his last victim, when it happened. Dark times. @netflix I lived across the street from where he grabbed his last victim, when it happened. Dark times.

Darla Sawyer @Darla2007 @netflix I remember when this was all happening, and after finally catching him, a police dispatch recording was released of the cops laughing about the naked boy they sent back. This scene alone enrages me all over again; I just can't watch beyond this scene smh.. @netflix I remember when this was all happening, and after finally catching him, a police dispatch recording was released of the cops laughing about the naked boy they sent back. This scene alone enrages me all over again; I just can't watch beyond this scene smh..😡

Count of Monte Gripto @MonteGripto @netflix I literally lived two blocks from that spot. Used to walk by it all the time. @netflix I literally lived two blocks from that spot. Used to walk by it all the time.

Another user claimed that one of the two officers was now Chief of Police.

DJ Skillz @RnBMaster @netflix One of those cops are now chief of police. This is a sick world @netflix One of those cops are now chief of police. This is a sick world

Netizens were also quick to point out the racist intonations that the officers' statements were laced with in the series.

An Instagram user wrote,

"It’s Would be a black, he would already be at jail for the night. But he was white, so he couldn't be a criminal right ?"

However, the officers did not go without their own set of defenders. In response to a user on Instagram, another user said that the police are people as well and added,

"You have zero clue what you would do in their shoes. If one of the officers were black, or both, would you say the same thing? Doubt it. Police aren't all bad. Just like people."

While another user tried to paint a logical picture for others who alleged that the series glorified Dahmer and said,

"Well that’s not what’s happening here but I know what you mean. They do humanize serial killers and you know why? THEY ARE HUMAN. That’s the scary part and it’s a truth most people seem to forget. I think they try to show that covers of books can be pretty, but inside is evil."

In addition to Peters, the scripted series also features actors Richard Jenkins as Dahmer's father, Penelope Ann Miller as Dahmer's mother, Molly Ringwald as his stepmother Shari, Niecy Nash as Dahmer's neighbor Glenda Cleveland, Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer and Shaun J. Brown as Tracy Edwards.

All the episodes of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are currently streaming on Netflix.

