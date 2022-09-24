"Still terrifying" - YouTube trailer of Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes hits different among fans

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the new docuseries about Jeffrey Dahmer titled Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

A few days ago, the streaming giant also released a drama series about the notorious serial killer, titled Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series, which has Evan Peters in the lead role, has been the talk of the town since its release.

The drama series has been receiving massive attention from viewers around the world. However, the new docuseries hits different as it features interviews with the real Dahmer and his lawyers, and has more details about his crimes.

Fans have been raving about the trailer and Netflix's work, with one user on YouTube saying that all these years later, it is "still terrifying," while referring to Dahmer's crimes.

Read on to learn more about what fans have to say about the new documentary on Dahmer.

Fans rave about Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes trailer

Several fans on YouTube expressed their thoughts on the new trailer for Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. Many were terrified of the trailer, but praised its tone and ambition. Take a look at some of the reactions on YouTube:

Overall, the trailer has garnered positive reactions from fans. Many mentioned that the recently-released Evan Peters show has got them even more excited for the new docuseries about Jeffrey Dahmer.

A quick look at Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes plot

Netflix's docuseries about the Milwaukee Monster delves deep into the disturbing psyche of one of America's most notorious serial killers. It has interviews with his lawyers, who unveil some of the most gruesome stories of his victims.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also released a brief description of the docuseries that read:

''This three-part documentary series from director Joe Berlinger explores the warped mind of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer through newly-unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team, revealing the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed him to prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalized communities.''

Netflix Tudum also mentions:

''Conversations with a Killer uses never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team to answer the big question: Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee’s gay scene for victims, many of whom were people of color?''

The trailer opens with Dahmer's lawyer, Wendy Patrickus, who says that she'd got a call from her boss, who asked her to meet Dahmer. She says that she felt like Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs, referring to Jodie Foster's character from the movie going to meet Anthony Hopkins' terrifying serial killer Hannibal Lecter in prison.

Patrickys notes that Dahmer did some ''horrific things'' and describes him as a ''very complex person.'' She also speaks at length about her experience working with the serial killer, the infamous trial, and how it affected her.

Apart from gaining more insights into the mind of the serial killer, viewers can also expect the show to delve deep into law enforcement's accountability and various other things that helped Dahmer commit his heinous crimes.

You can watch the upcoming three-part docuseries, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, on Netflix on October 7, 2022.

