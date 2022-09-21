How was Jeffrey Dahmer caught? Tracy Edwards' role in the case revisited ahead of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiere

Convicted American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, dubbed the Milwaukee Cannibal, was arrested more than three decades ago for killing 17 young men. Dahmer's arrest on July 22, 1991, only came when one of his victims, seemingly the last intended one, Tracy Edwards, narrowly escaped the cannibalistic serial killer and helped end his decades-long murder and s*xual assault spree.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic description of violence.

Edwards was discovered by Milwaukee police on the street next to Dahmer's home, partially bound and half naked. Edwards claimed to have just escaped from the killer's apartment. He then took authorities back to the serial killer's horror house where, upon discovering that the entire place was stacked with dismembered bodies and organs, they arrested him.

Ryan Murphy's take on the Milwaukee Cannibal, one of America's most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer, is coming to Netflix in the form of a limited series titled Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. It will air on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and explore Dahmer's (Evan Peters) heinous and unfathomable crimes through the eyes of his victims and those around him.

Read on to find out more about the details of the serial killer's arrest.

Jeffrey Dahmer invited Tracy Edwards back to his house for drinks

Tracy Edwards first met serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991. The two reportedly got engaged in a conversation when the latter invited Edwards to his place to drink beer and watch The Exorcist. Edwards claimed that he smelled a "foul odor" upon entering Dahmer's house and that his actions changed soon after they arrived. In fact, while having a conversation, he handcuffed Edwards and pulled a knife on him.

While testifying in court and describing the events of that evening, Tracy Edwards claimed that at the time, Dahmer's body structure and facial expressions were completely off, as if "it wasn't him anymore." Edwards added,

"It was like it was a totally different guy there."

His testimony further stated that the killer then took him to the oddly-set bedroom, laid down on his chest, listened to his heartbeat, and allegedly told him that he wanted to eat his heart. According to the victim, Jeffrey's mood kept changing during the entire time.

Edwards somehow managed to "hold him down" for hours before finally finding the opportunity to escape after hitting him. Handcuffs hanging from his wrist, he rushed through the streets until he waved down a police car, reported that Dahmer had attempted to kill him, and directed the officers to Dahmer's home.

Police found Jeffrey Dahmer inside his house along with the decapitated remains of multiple men. They also found four human heads kept in a refrigerator, crates of body parts, torsos kept in an acid barrel, and pictures of numerous victims. Upon making the harrowing discovery, they arrested Dahmer.

Jeffrey received a 957-year jail term after being found guilty of 15 counts of murder. However, while in prison, Dahmer was attacked by a fellow convicted murderer at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, in 1994, and he passed away while being transferred to the hospital.

How did convicted cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer die?

Law-Abiding-Psycho @MassCrimes Jeffrey Dahmers mugshot against Christopher J Scarvers. Scarver beat Dahmer to death with a metal bar from the prisons exercise equipment. Jeffrey Dahmers mugshot against Christopher J Scarvers. Scarver beat Dahmer to death with a metal bar from the prisons exercise equipment. https://t.co/caUvoTmsDb

A convicted murderer and prisoner at the Columbia Correctional Institution, Christopher J. Scarver battered Jeffrey Dahmer to death. He later confessed to the murder, saying,

"God told me to do it."

Christopher asserted that he was appalled by Dahmer's actions. He subsequently admitted that Jeffrey had often ridiculed and degraded other prisoners by portraying himself as a cannibal and serial killer. He apparently also imitated eating body parts with jail food and ketchup and had a foul sense of humor.

Netflix's upcoming series, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, airs on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

