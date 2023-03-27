Who is Priya Chaudhry? All about Jonathan Majors' lawyer as assault allegations are recanted

American actor Jonathan Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has said that he is "completely innocent" amidst the ongoing case of him allegedly choking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

The 33-year-old star was arrested on March 25 in New York on charges of harassing and assaulting the 30-year-old woman.

On March 26, Chaudhry issued a statement to The Independent, claiming that the woman was the attacker and that she has now recanted her accusations against the actor:

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

The lawyer detailed that the video footage, presented as evidence, shows that Jonathan Majors is "entirely innocent" and "didn't assault" the woman.

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

Jonathan Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has been in the profession for over 20 years

According to the website of legal firm Chaudhry Law, Priya Chaudhry is one of its founders and has more than 20 years of practice in the field.

At the age of 23, she graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with High Honors and then earned a law degree from Northwestern University.

Chaudhry has been teaching Trial Advocacy for more than a decade at institutions like Cardozo Law School, Rutgers School of Law, and the New Jersey Public Defender. She has also taught as an associate professor at Columbia Law School and Fordham Law School.

She has also authored Crimes of Dishonesty: Perjury, False Statement, and Obstruction of Justice in White Collar Crime: Business and Regulatory Offenses (2017). That apart, she co-hosts the Security & Compliance Weekly show.

Priya Chaudhry has had experience in over 40 jury trials in some of the country's most high-profile cases. She has earned several accolades for her criminal defense, including America’s Top 100 Criminal Defense Attorneys, Corporate LiveWire, Chambers and Partners, American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys, National Association of Distinguished Counsel, and so on.

As for her statement issued to The Independent on Jonathan Majors' alleged harassment and assault case, she concluded the statement by adding that the woman, whom TMZ noted as Jonathan's girlfriend, was "having an emotional crisis" when she registered the complaint.

“Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Born on September 7, 1989, Jonathan Majors is a native of Santa Barbara County, California. He began his acting career in 2011 by starring in the film Do Not Disturb as Mike. His other credits include When We Rise, White Boy Rick, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Jungleland, Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and others.

