What to watch before Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

Marvel recently released Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, and it has had a strong start despite the negative feedback from many critics and fans. However, the film is once again a really important story for the MCU franchise.

The previous two Ant-Man movies were crucial as they enabled the use of time travel through the Quantum Realm in Avengers: Endgame. Without those movies, the events of Avengers: Endgame would not have been possible. Similarly, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is important to watch for what’s coming in MCU’s Phase 5 and beyond. It sets up future projects like Loki season 2, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, those who are interested in Quantumania but haven’t been up to date with the Ant-Man lore should see this film after watching at least five movies and six TV shows of MCU’s Phases 2, 3, and 4. Hence, this article lists all the MCU projects that are necessary to understand what happens in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania.

Five MCU movies and one series that one needs to watch before Ant-Man and the Wasp 3

Ant-Man (2015)

Ant-Man (2015) Poster (Image via Marvel)

2015’s Ant-Man was the final movie of Phase 2, introducing key characters like Scott Lang, Hang Pym, and Hope Van Dyne. It helped viewers understand how the Pym Particles work, introduced the concept of the Quantum Realm, and set the tone of a heist franchise. Most importantly, it also brought in Darren Cross, who also plays a substantial role in Quantumania.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Ant-Man in Captain America: Civil War (Image via Marvel)

The events in Ant-Man leads directly into the plot of Captain America: Civil War, which begins MCU’s Phase 3. The movie gives a recap of what the Avengers had been involved in and explores Scott Lang’s ability to go from being an Ant-sized man to becoming a 63-foot-tall Giant-Man. Additionally, the film turns Scott into a prisoner for supporting Captain America and leads to his house arrest.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War’s snap (Image via Marvel)

Although Infinity War doesn’t directly involve Ant-Man, it still carries a crucial element of Scott Lang’s story. Hence, it becomes an important movie for fans to watch as the events lead to a jaw-dropping end that ties to the Ant-Man sequel and Avengers: Endgame. That’s why fans need to watch Avengers: Infinity War before proceeding with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (Image via Marvel)

While the Avengers were gearing up to battle Thanos and his forces from different ends, Scott Lang was placed under house arrest. Following this, he gets involved in another heist, leading to the return of Janet Van Dyne, who had been stuck in the Quantum Realm for three long decades.

After Hope takes her mom’s place to become the Wasp, she and Scott team up to rescue Janet from the Quantum Realm, which is explored even further in the film. However, towards the end, the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp directly tie in Infinity War’s snap, ultimately leading to Scott Lang being stuck in the Quantum Realm.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Scott Lang in Avengers: Endgame (Image via Marvel)

After being stuck in the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang gets ejected five years into the future after Thanos’ snap to wipe out half the living population.

His time jump initiates the process of bringing every disintegrated soul back as it allows Tony Stark to invent a safe passage that navigates through time. Ant-Man plays a crucial part in the story to save the universe and bring his loved ones back into existence.

Loki (2021)

He Who Remains in Loki (Image via Marvel)

While the Avengers go on a time travel mission, Team Ant-Man screws the pooch and allows Loki to escape his predestined path. This begins a new story of Disney+’s Loki series in MCU’s Phase 4, leading to the introduction of He Who Remains. As it turns out, He Who Remains is a variant of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumani’s villain Kang.

Thus, the events of Loki are crucial to understand who Kang the Conqueror is and how dangerous he could prove to be in Ant-Man 3, Loki Season 2, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

After watching Loki and the other five aforementioned projects, an interested movie-goer would get the gist of the superhero's story and would be able to enjoy Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania as it is meant to be.

Ant-Man 3 is currently playing in theaters.

