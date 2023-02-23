Spider-Man debuted in Captain America: Civil War when he was just 14 years old, as per the MCU fandom wiki site. The young superhero's introduction was met with a positive reception from fans, who praised actor Tom Holland's ability to embody the role perfectly. In fact, his scenes in the film are to this day considered to be one of the highlights of the MCU.

Even when it comes to naming fan favorites, Holland's Spider-Man is given a place alongside beloved superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America.

The character's subsequent appearances in Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Far From Home, and No Way Home also received widespread critical acclaim.

Spider-Man's age throughout the MCU

Spider-Man and Iron Man in Homecoming

As mentioned above, Peter Parker was 14 years old during the events of Civil War. However, this is not explicitly stated in the film.

According to the MCU fandom site, Parker was born on August 10, 2001, which is coincidentally the day when Amazing Fantasy #15, the comic book issue that Spider-Man first appeared in, was released all the way back in 1963.

Civil War takes place in June 2016, and if Peter Parker's birthday was in August, that would make him 14 during the events of the movie. This was further supported when, during their argument in Homecoming, Tony Stark told Peter Parker that he had recruited him to the Avengers fight when the latter was 14.

Homecoming took place in September 2016, three months after Civil War. Hence, Peter Parker turned 15 prior to the events of the movie, as his birthday had taken place by then.

Infinity War takes place in May 2018, and Peter Parker is 16 years old by then. Parker, however, became a victim of Thanos' Snap at the end of the film. If he had been left alive, Spider-Man would have turned 17 when August came by.

In Endgame, which took place around September-October 2023, Spider-Man was brought back as a 16-year-old, as Tony Stark had specifically requested for all the snapped victims to be brought back the exact same age they were prior to being snapped to avoid any potential damage or change in the present-day timeline.

Thus, in Far From Home, which took place in June-July 2024, months after Endgame, Spidey was still 16. He was still at this age by the end of the film, when Mysterio revealed his identity and incriminated him.

In No Way Home, Peter was 16 at the beginning of the film, as it took place in July 2024, but turned 17 by the end of the first act, as there was a time jump of three months during which his birthday took place.

He was then 17 for the remainder of the film, during which he lost Aunt May to Green Goblin, and teamed up with his variants (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Peter Parker) as well as Doctor Octopus to fight and cure their enemies - Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard.

By the end of the film, he even made Doctor Strange cast a spell to make everyone forget Peter Parker.

Spider-Man 4 plot details

As of now, there are no plot details available for Spider-Man 4 as it is still in the development stage. However, fans can expect the film to focus on Peter Parker dealing with the aftermath of No Way Home and struggling to cope with the loss of Aunt May.

Kevin Feige revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the story for the film has been completed:

"All I will say is that we have the story, We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

It is unknown when Spider-Man 4 will be released, as no exact date has been given. However, reliable leaker and industry insider MyTimeToShineHello has said that it will arrive before Avengers: Secret Wars, which will hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

