When will Ant-Man 3 begin streaming on Disney+? Expected date and more explored

Ant-Man 3 is out and running pretty strong in theaters so far. Despite some mixed reviews online, the film it is still doing well for itself financially. Compared to the past two Ant-Man outings, it has opened with the best box office numbers worldwide.

But just like the past movies, Ant-Man 3 acts as a buffer between MCU’s mega-events. Hence, several fans are more inclined to watch the film via online streaming platforms rather than in theaters. Hence, many people want to know about Quantumania’s streaming release.

Ant-Man 3 to release on Disney+ in April 2023?

Ant-Man 3 poster (Image via Marvel)

Streaming services have become huge players in the entertainment industry. With the release of every MCU movie, fans await its launch on Disney+ regardless of whether they’ve seen it in theaters or not.

Movies like Eternals that didn’t do as well in the theaters turned out to be a massive success on Disney+. Now, many are presuming that even Quantumania will achieve a similar feat. But when exactly will it be available to stream on Disney’s streaming platform?

For comparisons, the following list includes the number of days every Phase 4 movie took to hit Disney+.

- Black Widow – 0 days (Disney+ with Premier Access)

- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 70 days

- Eternals – 68 days

- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 47 days

- Thor: Love and Thunder – 62 days

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 82 days

Ant-Man 3 and Eternals (Image via Marvel)

Besides Doctor Strange 2 and Black Widow, every Phase 4 movie took more than 60 days to begin streaming online. So ideally, Quantumania should follow a similar pattern. There is a high probability that following a similar pattern of release between 60-70 days, Quantumania will hit Disney+ one or two weeks before Guardians Vol. 3.

The film released in theaters on February 17 and considering that Marvel movies usually start streaming on Wednesdays, Quantumania could either hit Disney+ on April 19 or April 26.

Why Ant-Man 3 could get an early streaming release

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Image via Marvel)

Quantumania had a glorious opening weekend of $104 million at the domestic box office. March will soon bring with it the launch of multiple potential blockbuster events.

Movies like Creed 3, Scream 6, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, John Wick Chapter 4, Dungeons & Dragons, and 65 are set to release from March 3 to March 31. So, Ant-Man 3 will be operating in a very cluttered market, which could make Disney consider an early release on Disney+.

Universal Pictures has been very savvy with its releases as in recent times, many of its small-budget movies got a digital release just after 17 days of their theatrical run. These movies stream in theaters and on home video rental portals simultaneously. They have been profiting a lot with the help of dual releases, after which, they release on Peacock.

Ant-Man and Kang in Quantumania (Image via Marvel)

But unfortunately, Disney does not follow this pattern as their films go straight to Disney+ after their theatrical release. So even though Disney may not release Ant-Man 3 just after the 17-day theatrical window, it could still get an early Disney+ release, similar to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Considering the massive competition in the industry in March, fans could see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release on Disney+ on April 4 itself, following a 46-day run in theaters. However, a lot will depend on how the film performs on its second weekend. Fans now await an official confirmation about the release of the film on the online streaming platform.

Poll : 0 votes