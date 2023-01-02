Eternals 2 has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big project. While the first film wasn't necessarily the most stunning MCU film, it held up well as a visually spectacular flick. The film even teased the long-awaited entrance of Mahershah Ali's Blade in the MCU.

However, the most surprising revelation came in the form of pop star and actor Harry Styles being cast as Thanos' brother, Eros. Along with that, there were a lot of unsolved mysteries in the film, such as Arishem's plan to punish the Eternals, Sersi's complete transformation by the end of this film, and Dane Whitman's eventual transformation into the Black Knight.

All these questions might possibly be answered in Eternals 2. However, is the next installment going to happen? Reportedly, yes. As such, this article will discuss the expected date of release of Eternals 2 and what to expect from the sequel.

Eternals 2 will likely be in MCU Phase 6, and feature more of Pip the Troll and Starfox

MCU has not officially announced the release dates of the film yet, which is why it is tough to know whether or not the film has started it's production.

The Eternals was a spectacular experience as it showed us a different aspect of the universe. However, since many fans felt that the film's narrative structure wasn't cohesive and lacked an engaging plot to complement it, a sequel to the movie will help answer several questions the first film raised.

Is Marvel willing to make another Eternals film?

The reviews for Eternals were mediocre at best, with many doubting whether or not there will be a sequel. However, the second installment of the franchise is reportedly still happening, as per Pip the Troll actor Patton Oswalt. Speaking to NBC's Today, the actor said that the film is definitely in the cards, and Chloé Zhao will be the one to direct it.

Oswalt also teased more about Starfox and Pip the Troll. Since Thanos is no longer alive in the MCU, Starfox is probably going to find those responsible for his brother's demise. He said:

"They have announced there's going to be an Eternals sequel. Chloé Zhao is going to direct it. So, hopefully there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip."

The Eternals has already made a pretty big mark in MCU Phase 4. As we enter the deeper stages of the Multiverse Saga, Phase 5 is fully dedicated towards it with a few exceptions. However, there's hope that Eternals 2 might find a place in Phase 6.

The MCU Phase 6 will start with a Fantastic Four film and conclude with two Avengers films in a similar fashion, similar to what Phase 3 did with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Who will return for Eternals 2?

Salma Hayek's Ajak, Don Lee's Gilgamesh, and Richard Madden's Ikaris died during the events of the first film. While they might not return directly for the project, we can expect to see their flashback scenes in Eternals 2.

Meanwhile, Lia McHugh's Sprite lost her Eternal nature as Sersi turned her into a normal human being. That probably rules out her return unless she's plotting revenge using a force that also makes her formidable.

With most exceptions out of the way, we can expect Gemma Chan's Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos, Lauren Ridloff's Makkari, Barry Keoghan's Druig, and Angelina Jolie's Thena to return for the project.

Kit Harington might also return for the project, seeing that he ended up being a wildcard in the film. As it turned out that during the post-credit scene of the film, Harington was fated to become the Black Knight. Moreover, viewers also saw Blade teased alongside him.

While Harry Styles and Pip the Troll are already set to return, fans might see the celestial Arishem come back to serve as a prominent villain in the film.

