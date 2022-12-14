CGI is the backbone of Marvel movies. We've come a long way since Fantastic Four 2 when Reed Richards on the dance floor was almost too painful to watch. Many Marvel characters such as Thanos, Groot, and the Hulk, were all brought to life in nearly impeccable detail.

However, there are still some cases in Marvel movies where one can spot some bad CGI. Be it She-Hulk or Avengers: Infinity War, the CGI just doesn't translate to the high quality that is otherwise typical of Marvel movies.

In this piece, we'll focus on the 8 worst CGI moments in Marvel movies. While one might think that bad CGI moments can only be spotted in older Marvel movies, there are plenty of bad ones in recent MCU projects as well.

Bad CGI moments in The Eternals, Avengers: Infinity War, and other Marvel movies

1) The Wakandan Rhinos from Black Panther

Black Panther is Marvel's most successful film. The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced T'Challa and the kingdom of Wakanda. While seemingly a standard African country, Wakanda hid the technological wonders they were able to discover via a huge abundance of Vibranium.

The film also featured Wakandan rhinos, who were bred by W'Kabi. While the rhinos were seemingly realistic when they were part of the background, there's a scene where their poor CGI development comes through. When a rhino is rushing towards Okoye and stops to lick her face, we can see that it's not as well designed as other CGI bits from the film.

2) Thor taking on HYDRA henchmen in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel movies have been around for a long time. Avengers: Age of Ultron came out in 2015, and though it's not the MCU in its early phases, it still features some odd CGI in one particular scene.

In the opening sequence, the Avengers gather once again to take on HYDRA to reclaim Loki's scepter. While the scene showcases all the Avengers battling their foes, Thor in particular seems to have a bad case of CGI. We can see the disconnect between the blow he makes to the enemies and the way they fly away. When he starts beating on them with a metal grinder, it appears too unrealistic, and we witness the same disconnect.

3) Goose the Flerkin in Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel took us to space and showed us the alien races of the Skrulls and the Kree. Besides them, there was another little alien in the film called Goose the Flerkin. Though Goose seemed like any cuddly house cat on Earth, it was in reality a lethal alien.

Brie Larson is sadly allergic to cats, and Marvel couldn't have used a real cat to do anything anyway. This led to Goose being entirely computer generated. While it was fine when Goose did simple activities like snuggling up against Nick Fury, things got quite unseemly when we saw Goose in space. This led to a general feeling of disconnect in the film of all the screen time Goose received.

4) Peggy Carter in Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Peggy Carter in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Image via Marvel)

Marvel movies have shown us many characters who were digitally de-aged. Jason Molina in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Michael Douglas in Ant-Man, and Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War, are all wonderful examples of the same.

Peggy Carter in Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the characters who had to be significantly aged in the film. While she looked graceful at first glance, there were points when the movement of her lips didn't match what was being said. Digital ageing looked awkward at the time, though it wasn't a problem later on in Avengers: Endgame.

5) Killmonger vs T'Challa in Black Panther

Black Panther vs Killmonger in Black Panther (2018) (Image via Marvel)

Killmonger and T'Challa had one of the most impactful fights in Black Panther. This was significantly ruined by the fact that the CGI used in the fight wasn't really up to the mark.

As the two donned their Black Panther outfits and struggled against each other on the Wakandan train tracks, their Vibranium suits were affected by the magnetic fields generated by the passing trains. Then there were some parts of their battle that looked like a bad display of CGI, if not outright animated.

6) Pepper Potts aiming at nothing in Avengers: Endgame

Pepper Potts is one of the initial characters in Marvel movies. Her role has slowly evolved over the course of several Marvel movies. She was also seen in Avengers: Endgame, where she had an Iron Man suit tailor-made for her.

In one scene, Tony and Pepper go back-to-back while fighting Thanos' forces. While we can see that Iron Man is aiming at targets who are going down, Pepper Potts seems to be aiming at nothing. To add to that, her mask off is also rather awkward as it just disappears into place.

7) Pip the Troll in The Eternals

Starfox News @Starfxnews one year ago today harry styles’s eros and patton oswalt’s pip the troll were introduced in ‘eternals’ post-credits scene one year ago today harry styles’s eros and patton oswalt’s pip the troll were introduced in ‘eternals’ post-credits scene https://t.co/xdsJJpQ105

The Eternals is one of the most beautiful Marvel movies. All of the CGI done in the film is elegant, and when coupled with great cinematography, it only enhances the beauty of the movie.

This can't be said about the appearance of Pip the Troll in the film. While he appears alongside Eros, the brother of Thanos, his character design is straight out of an animated movie.

8) Bruce Banner's floating head in Avengers: Infinity War

What is The Hulk doing in the Hulk Buster Iron Man armor? As you might remember, Bruce Banner was unable to unleash the Hulk in the direst of situations during the events of Infinity War.

When Thanos let his forces loose on Wakanda, Banner needed a way to fight, and the Hulk Buster armor came in handy. What was odd about it though, was the fact that Banner's head looked like it was floating when he pulled back the helmet. In a high-profile film like Avengers: Infinity War, this made for one of the worst moments of CGI across all Marvel movies.

