Ant-Man 3 Runtime revealed: How long is the movie?

Ant-Man 3: Quantumania has finally hit the big screens, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eager to know just how long the film will be.

The movie has received some negative reviews due to its focus on the more extensive world-building of the MCU. However, it has still managed to capture audiences' attention with its thrilling plot and exciting action scenes.

The length of Ant-Man 3 unveiled: How long will the film take you on a Quantum adventure?

Quantum adventure ahead: Ant-Man 3 runtime revealed (Image via Marvel Studios)

Running for 2 hours and 5 minutes (125 minutes), it is now the longest of the three Ant-Man movies. Despite this, the difference in length between the movies is only a few minutes. The runtime of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania appears to be appropriate, given the significance of the plot to the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Interestingly, the movie's length is comparable to other recent Phase Four releases. These include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love, and Thunder.

While some were slightly shorter or longer than Ant-Man 3, some Marvel movies like the Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had much longer runtimes.

Despite the movie's excitement, reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have been mixed. Critics have noted that the film focuses heavily on world-building and fan service rather than on the story of Ant-Man himself.

Despite this, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eager to return to the Quantum Realm and witness the battle between Ant-Family and Kang The Conqueror.

Ant-Man's future in the MCU: What to expect and is there an Ant-Man 4?

Scott Lang's future in the MCU after Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

As Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the end of the Ant-Man trilogy, fans are left wondering what's next for Ant-Man in the MCU.

The film doesn't hint at a specific direction for Ant-Man as Scott has found his place and things are going well for his family. However, the concern about Kang the Conqueror's warning of something bad coming lingers in the background.

Despite the lack of clarity about the future of Ant-Man, Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard recently revealed that discussions about a potential fourth Ant-Man film are already happening.

Exploring possibilities and Ant-Man 4 rumors (Image via Marvel Studios)

Broussard shared that he, director Peyton Reed, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige are exchanging "whispers" about the direction and ideas for the story.

It's worth noting that the confirmation of Ant-Man 4 still needs to be officially announced. However, it is clear that the Marvel team is considering the possibility of another installment. Fans of the character can keep their hopes up that they'll see Scott Lang and the Ant-Family back on the big screen.

What's next for Cassie Lang in the MCU?

Growing up in the MCU: What's next for Cassie Lang? (Image via Marvel Studios)

After Ant-Man 3, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are excited to see what's in store for Cassie Lang. The movie gave fans a glimpse of her personality, showing that she has a strong desire to help others and is an activist.

While she doesn't have an official superhero name in the movie, there are speculations that she might be referred to as Stature in the future. Other fans have suggested that Giant-Girl is a potential moniker, which would add a humorous touch to her character.

Regardless of what name she takes on, there's no doubt that we'll be seeing more of her in upcoming MCU projects. Fans may see Cassie become a part of the Young Avengers, a team of young superheroes in the comics.

This would be an exciting direction for her character, especially since the MCU has been set up for the introduction of the Young Avengers for a while now. Cassie Lang would make a great addition to the team with her skills and heroic spirit.

What does Ant-Man 3 mean for the MCU?

Ant-Man 3 and the MCU: Implications, expectations, and the looming threat of Kang (Image via Marvel Studios)

The release of Ant-Man 3 marks the beginning of Phase 5 of the MCU, and it introduces Kang the Conqueror as the new villain. The plot revolves around Kang's concern that something catastrophic may occur if he remains trapped in the Quantum Realm.

The mid-credit and post-credit scenes reveal the extent of the Kang problem and how it could affect multiple timelines and universes. Although Ant-Man didn't cause any damage to the universe, his fight against Kang and Hope's involvement could trigger a disastrous chain of events.

The mid-credit and post-credit scenes show what might change in the MCU, with the Council of Kangs starting to plot and characters like Loki and Mobius encountering Victor Timely. These scenes suggest that Kang will play a significant role in the upcoming MCU storyline.

