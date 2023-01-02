Shazam 2: Release date, what to expect, and more

The wait for Shazam 2 is finally over. Shazam! (2019) came out when the DCEU was dealing with titles that were mostly hit or miss. While Wonder Woman and Aquaman have received both commercial and critical praise, other DCEU titles have suffered little to no praise on a critical front.

Shazam! is the journey of Billy Batson, a foster kid unable to accept the love of his family. However, the Wizard finds him to be worthy of the powers of a champion. The comedic tone of the film, coupled with the subplot to open Billy Batson's heart, makes Shazam! one of the best family movies ever.

Warner Bros. announced back in 2019 that the movie would have a sequel. However, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the film saw many changes in its release schedule, and it is now set to release in March next year.

Shazam 2 introduces new characters while bringing back the original cast

What's the release date for Shazam 2?

Zachary Levi as Shazam in the trailer of Shazam 2 (Image via Warner Bros. Discovery)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was initially slated for release on December 21, 2022. However, the release was pushed forward three months for a March 17, 2023, release so it wouldn't end up directly competing with Avatar: The Way of Water.

During the company's investor call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav expressed his excitement for Shazam! Fury of the Gods as well as other DCU releases.

"We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

A set photo from Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Image via Warner Bros. Discovery)

The film has been delayed quite a few times. Shazam 2 was set to come out on April 1, 2022. Due to the global pandemic, the film was then delayed to November 4, 2022. Fans despaired when the film was once again pushed to release on June 2, 2023.

However, the movie was brought back for a release date in December 2022. Due to Avatar 2, Shazam 2 finally received a final release date of March 17, 2023.

New additions to the cast of Shazam 2

The original cast of Shazam! makes a comeback for the sequel as well. Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, and Grace Caroline Currey reprise their roles.

The Shazam! versions of the characters are once again being played by Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, and Michelle Broth. Djimon Hounsou returns to play the wizard, while Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews also return.

Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren in Shazam 2 (Image via Warner Bros. Discovery)

The new additions to the cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods are Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as the antagonists. Mirren's character is Hespera, who is the first daughter of Atlas. The omnipotent being gave Shazam his unceasing stamina. Hespera is not based on any pre-existing DC comic characters.

The case is similar to Lucy Liu's character, who plays the role of Calypso in the film. In Greek mythology, both Calypso and Hespera are nymphs who have been known to use their beauty to help or manipulate intruders trying to enter locations under their protection. Rachel Zegler is another new addition, and she is Athena, daughter of Atlas.

Rachel Zegler in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Image via Warner Bros. Discovery)

While Anthea is a princess of Thespiae in Greek mythology, she herself is a Titan in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It remains to be seen how the three new actresses will change the on-screen dynamics of Shazam! characters.

