Lucy Liu’s Healthy Lifestyle Tips for Looking Good and Feeling Great

Lucy Liu has never looked better than she does now. That isn't surprising, as she has always had a disciplined approach to wellness, mixing workouts with conventional Western medicine, and traditional Eastern healing practices like acupuncture, transcendental meditation, and healthy eating.

When it comes to diets, the Charlie's Angels actress is open to trying different regimens as long as they are healthy and suit her needs. Over the years, she has tested out many eating plans — gluten-free, all-organic, vegan, vegetarian — but none seem to work for too long.

On that note, let's have a look at her diet and workout routine.

Lucy Liu's Diet

Liu, who is a vegetarian, says that eating well is key to staying healthy. She has been a vegetarian for five years and a vegan for a year.

She tried being vegan, as she wanted to eat healthier, but she missed cheese and eggs, so now she eats cheese every once in a while but not eggs. Liu likes the fact that being a vegetarian makes her feel energetic and prevents bloating.

She starts her day with juice, banana, and berries or a burrito with spinach, egg, and tomatoes. For dinner, she has fish with steamed vegetables or salad, and for dessert, she would occasionally enjoy vegetable pizza or pasta.

Lucy Liu is also concerned about the environmental impact of her food choices. She says that the organic produce she buys makes her feel better, as they reduce the impact on the planet.

Liu takes daily multivitamins, vitamins D and C, and an occasional juice cleanse. She feels that doing so helps keep her immune system strong and avoid various illnesess.

Lucy Liu's Workout Routine

When it comes to her fitness routine, Lucy Liu knows that she has to work hard to get the body she wants. She does her own stunts and puts in long hours when it's time to get into shape for a role. Moreover, she wants to have a positive relationship with her body.

She loves SouldCycle and says that her instructor makes her feel energized and helps her memorize lines during filming.

Liu loves working out with a group of people so much that she even has some favorite instructors. She enjoys working out with trainer Isaac Boots.

Liu, who is a huge fan of pilates, works out with her trainer Jared Kaplan. They typically do reformer pilates, which helps keep her muscles engaged and achieve long, lean legs, which she loves. She also feels that pilates has helped her with her posture.

Takeaway

Lucy Liu’s vegetarian diet has made her feel more energetic. Her diet consists of vegetables, grains, and legumes. She plans to continue with this diet so that she can stay fit and healthy

Liu says that the best way to approach eating healthy is to find a way you can stick to and be comfortable with in the long term.

The key point is to make sure you're eating well consistently — not just when you feel like doing so. For that, she recommends not going too hard on yourself and focusing on eating fresh, wholesome foods that give you energy.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Would you go vegan for a year? Yes, sounds exciting! Nah, not feeling it. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav