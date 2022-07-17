Sadie Sink from Stranger Things Is Vegan; Here Is How She Stays Fit and Healthy

Sadie Sink is best known for her role as Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, which started in 2016.

She's also an avid animal activist and likes to describe herself as a 'vegan teen'. The actress became a vegan when she was just ten.

In a 2017 interview with Just Jared, sheopened up about her passion for veganism, saying that she was inspired to become a vegan by actor Woody Harrelson and his family.

Sadie Sink Is Vocal about Her Vegan Diet

Sadie Sink, who was vegetarian for a year when she started shooting The Glass Castle, was convinced to go vegan after spending time with vegan Woody Harrelson (who played her dad in the film). She realised what goes on in the egg industry and the dairy industry. Sink then decided to become vegan.

After two years of experimenting with a vegan diet and lifestyle, she has become more committed than ever. Sink firmly believes that everyone should do their part, whether it be through food or fashion.

Butternut squash and spinach lasagna are among her favourite dishes. She was surprised to discover that she could be a vegan, as she had said many times that she never would be. However, after losing weight and gaining energy with her new diet, she became a vegan completely.

Sadie Sink follows a diet that includes as little sugar as possible, and she prefers less oily and fatty foods. She's a vegan; so she doesn't even eat dairy products.

Although her diet is strict, it's also balanced. Waffles are always included in her diet plans, as they're her favorite food. In fact, she stays away from other carbs foods and is more inclined towards protein-based veggies.

Workout Routine

She regularly visits yoga classes and posts videos of herself on Instagram, where she can be seen doing some simple yoga poses. However, Sadie Sink is not a fan of gyms or fitness centers, as they're too crowded and distracting for her.

Sink likes to practice yoga, but she also has a routine of simple body exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, crunches and running. These exercises help her stay fit and full of stamina. Her regular habit of doing self-exercise has helped her get the good body she has.

Takeaway

Rather than discouraging her fans from buying meat or other animal products, Sadie Sink encourages them to check out lists of what materials are vegan-friendly and do what they want to.

As she puts it:

“It’s hard enough to get rid of one thing at a time.”

Being a vegan is a lifestyle choice Sadie Sink encourages her fans to consider. It’s not necessarily easy, but it’s one she believes is better for herself and the planet.

Sink is a clear example of a vegan rockstar. Not only does she want others to be aware of how their everyday choices impact the world around them, she also wants them to feel empowered to make great life choices and changes for the better. That’s definitely something we can stand behind.

