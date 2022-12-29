Avatar 2: Jake Sully isn't Kiri's father, so who is?

Avatar 2 is making a killing at the box office. The film deserves it, too, as director James Cameron has previously commented that they would have to make $2 billion at the box office just to break even. Avatar 2 might hit that target and then some, given that it's at the height of its popularity.

The James Cameron flick takes us back to Pandora 15 years after the events of the first film. While the focus was previously on the mystery metal unobtainium, it has since shifted to the colonization of Pandora on the brink of Earth's imminent destruction.

Avatar 2 introduces many new characters, such as Spider, Ronal, and General Frances Ardmore. There are plenty of new characters, and they appear throughout the second Avatar entry. However, the most curious one is Kiri, Jake and Neytiri's adoptive daughter.

In this article, we will try to answer the question of who might be Kiri's father.

Kiri might not have a biological father, as she might be a child of Dr. Augustine and Eywa in Avatar 2

Why Kiri might be Eywa's child

A still from Avatar 2 featuring Kiri (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Jake Sully abandoned his human body to permanently shift his consciousness into the avatar. He subsequently became the legendary Toruk Makto and led the battle which removed humans from the face of Pandora. Dr. Augustine was a big support in the fight for Pandora and Eywa, though she did not survive the transfer of consciousness.

Where does Kiri fit into all of this? Kiri is the adoptive daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Since she is so distinct from the others, she is often bullied for it. This makes her more inclined towards finding out more about herself and finally getting answers about her origins.

Dr. Grace Augustine's Avatar (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Kiri might be the daughter of Eywa herself. While that may sound odd, in James Cameron's Avatar, a lot is centered around Eywa, the internal awareness of everything behind Pandora. James Cameron has also spoken about Eywa, revealing that it's a play on the Hebrew word "Yahweh," meaning "To be," or "He Brings into Existence Whatever Exists."

This divine significance also ties in with Kiri, since she is the daughter of Dr. Grace Augustine, who revealed in the first film that she is with Eywa. Kiri might hold the key to the constant struggle in Avatar, as she boasts a number of abilities as well.

Jake Sully and Neytiri's family in Avatar 2 (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Kiri, most likely, is the result of immaculate conception. It appears that Grace and her avatar body were connected to Eywa, and since Grace was perhaps one of the very few beings to have formed an intense connection with Eywa, she was reincarnated as Kiri.

What about other characters from the first film?

No other explanation holds weight. While one could argue that maybe Norm the scientist is the father of Kiri, we clearly saw in the first film that the connection the two shared was that of the mentor and mentee. Norm being Kiri's father is a joke in Avatar 2, which makes him an unlikely option.

Other theories exist as well, such as Quaritch, or even Selfridge being Kiri's father, but those are way too outside of the scope of common sense.

Colonel Quaritch in Avatar 2 (Image via 21st Century Studios)

Avatar 2 has demonstrated that James Cameron can tell a story without convoluting it too much, and there's no way that Kiri, potentially the most important character in the Avatar series, would become the exception to the rule.

