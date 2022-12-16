What is Kiri's connection to Eywa and Grace in Avatar: The Way of Water?

James Cameron's much-anticipated sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, has been released in theaters. Now fans have a lingering question - What is Kiri's connection to Eywa and Grace?

In the 2009 blockbuster, Dr. Grace Augustine, portrayed by Sigourney Weaver, was a human xenobotanist who allied with the Na'vi during the war. Grace was fascinated by these creatures and had a soft spot for the Pandorians.

Avatar: The Way Of Water poster (Image via IMDB)

She had her own Na'vi avatar and was gravely injured when she and Jake Sully escaped custody to join forces with the tribal beings. The Na'vi attempted to transfer her mind to her Avatar body but failed as she succumbed to her injuries.

That being said, let's answer this question with what we know so far about Kiri.

Who is Kiri and what is her importance in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Sigourney Weaver plays Kiri, the adopted teenage daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water. She was born of Grace's avatar and has a continuous connection to her former self.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Weaver gave additional details about Kiri and her attempts to make a deeper connection with Grace. She even hinted at a complex relationship between Kiri and the deity of the Na'vi, Eywa.

She said that there is a transfer of curiosity and love for nature, and that Grace prefers to be in her Avatar form and be out in the forest as she studies things. She added:

"I think Kiri has a different way of expressing all that. She is just one with nature. And where that comes from, I'm not sure. But it's very much in the script, and luckily in the movie you will get to see her try to make more of a connection with Grace."

She continued:

"I think there is a scene where she talks about hearing Eywa's breathing. I wasn't really sure what happened to Eywa when Hometree is destroyed, but clearly she still exists in some form. Eywa is [why] Kiri can hear things that other people don't hear. I think it makes Kiri quite uncomfortable, but I think because she's so sensitive to all of nature that she would also be sensitive to Eywa."

With traces of her former self, Kiri's curiosity and love for nature create a sense of wonder and intrigue in both characters. Her connection to Eywa could also be tied to Grace's last moments where she tells Jake Sully she is with Eywa while under the sacred Hometree.

Grace was always amused by the Na'vi and how they were connected to each other, Pandora, and Eywa. In the new movie, Kiri's connection with the Na'vi deity is much deeper than anyone else.

Kiri can listen to Eywa in a way no Pandorian or spiritual leader can comprehend and can continue Grace's arc gaining a deeper understanding of her unique bond with Eywa and her ability to truly be at one with nature.

While Grace could never fully bask in the glory of the Na'vi, Kiri will be able to answer her curiosity by exploring Pandora's different environments and cultures. She will certainly play a bigger role in the planned sequels, as well as in the conflict between Humans and Na'vi once the invaders return.

Avatar: The Way Of Water trailer and details

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of the first movie. It tells the story of the Sully family and the lengths they go to protect their home and each other.

The film's IMDB description reads:

"Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their home."

While Sigourney Weaver starrs as Kiri, Sam Worthington, and Zoe Saldaña reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri respectively.

Avatar: The Way of Water has been released worldwide and is available to watch in theatres.

