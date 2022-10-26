"That's rich, coming from him": Fans slam James Cameron after director criticizes MCU and DC characters

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Avatar director James Cameron slammed MCU and DC characters, saying ''they all act like they're in college.'' In comparison with the characters from his upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water, he mentioned that there is no maturity in the iconic superhero franchises' portrayals. Cameron said,

''When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.''

Fans on Twitter seemed angry over Cameron's comments, and many slammed the director. One user said that it's ''rich, coming from him.''

Twitter says James Cameron triggered the controversy to garner attention

Several fans took to Twitter to slam James Cameron for his latest comments on MCU and DC characters. Many criticized characters from the director's films, while others mentioned that the director sought to garner attention through controversial comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

James Cameron has directed several hit movies over the years, like Titanic, The Terminator, and Avatar, all of which have changed the landscape of filmmaking. He is noted for his unique directorial vision that incorporates elements of blockbuster filmmaking while being uncompromising toward artistic depth. James Cameron is widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers working in mainstream Hollywood.

A quick look at James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar @officialavatar In two months, experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater . Only in theaters December 16. In two months, experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater. Only in theaters December 16. https://t.co/mUtifhr0JT

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's hit 2009 fantasy flick, Avatar. The movie is set more than ten years after the events of the first Avatar film. It explores several deeply personal and complex themes like family and parenthood. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per 20th Century Studios,

''Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ''Avatar: The Way of Water'' begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.''

One of the most talked about films in recent times, Avatar: The Way of Water, is one of the most expensive movies ever made and is expected to be a blockbuster like the original Avatar. Three more sequels to the movie are already lined up for release over the next few years.

The movie features several prominent actors like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver, among many others, in crucial roles. Other supporting cast members include Matt Gerald, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, and many more.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

