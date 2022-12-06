Avatar 2 cast list and characters explored

Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, is the highly awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed 2009 movie, Avatar.

The film is all set to make its arrival in theaters on December 16, 2022.

It is directed by James Cameron, along with Academy Award-winning cinematographer Russell Carpenter. Renowned music composer Simon Franglen has given music to the movie.

The lead cast members of the upcoming film include Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaña, and Kate Winslet, among others. Here, we will find out more about the lead actors and their characters in Avatar 2.

Ahead of the premiere of Avatar 2, here's a look at the lead cast members for the film

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

The critically acclaimed and beloved British-Australian actor Sam Worthington will be seen reprising his lead role as Jake Sully in the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water.

Besides his role in Avatar, the actor is also best known for his portrayal of the character Joe in the 2004 movie Somersault, Marcus Wright in the 2009 movie Terminator Salvation, Perseus in the 2010 movie Clash of the Titans, and Captain Glover in the 2016 movie Hacksaw Ridge.

Sam Worthington has also been a part of several noteworthy on-screen projects, including Macbeth, Texas Killing Fields, Wrath of the Titans, Sabotage, Kidnapping Freddy Heineken, The Shack, Everest, The Hunter's Prayer, The Titan, Love My Way, Manhunt: Unabomber, and more.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

Renowned English/American actress Sigourney Weaver is all set to return to Avatar 2 as Kiri, Neytiri and Jake's adopted teenage daughter. The actress played the role of Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar movie.

Weaver is best known for portraying the character of Ellen Ripley in the 1979 movie Alien, Dana Barrett in the 1984 movie Ghostbusters, Paulina Escobar in the 1994 movie Death and the Maiden, and Virginia in the 2022 movie Call Jane.

Over the years, the actress has also been a pivotal part of several other well-known movies and TV series, entailing The Year of Living Dangerously, Half Moon Street, 1492: Conquest of Paradise, A Map of the World, Infamous, Be Kind Rewind, The Cabin in the Woods, Master Gardener, Political Animals, The Defenders and many more.

Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri

Fan-favorite American actress Zoe Saldaña will be reprising her lead role as Neytiri in the upcoming sequel.

The actress is best known for playing the role of Nyota Uhura in the 2009 movie Star Trek. She has also essayed the pivotal character of Gamora in the MCU, and was seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Zoe Saldaña has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Star Trek Into Darkness, The Book of Life, Star Trek Beyond, Missing Link, Vampires vs. the Bronx, The Adam Project, Six Degrees, Maya and the Three, and more.

Kate Winslet as Ronal

The Academy Award-winning beloved English actress Kate Winslet is all set to play the vital role of Ronal, Tonowari's wife in Avatar 2.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Marianne Dashwood in the 1995 movie Sense and Sensibility, Rose DeWitt Bukater in the 1997 movie Titanic, Clementine Kruczynski in the 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in the 2004 movie Finding Neverland, and Hanna Schmitz in the 2008 movie The Reader.

Over her long and impressive career, the actress has also been a part of several other notable movies and a few TV series, including Revolutionary Road, The Holiday, Divergent, Steve Jobs, The Dressmaker, The Mountain Between Us, Ammonite, Get Back, Mare of Easttown, and more.

In brief, about Avatar 2

The official synopsis for Avatar 2 reads:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The story for the film has been written by James Cameron, Amanda Silver, Rick Jaffa, Shane Salerno, and Josh Friedman. Cameron, Silver, and Raffa have also served as screenwriters for the movie.

Apart from Worthington, Weaver, Saldaña, and Winslet, other actors on the cast list for Avatar 2, entail Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Filip Geljo, CCH Pounder, Joel David Moore, CJ Jones, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Giovanni Ribisi, and several others.

Don't forget to watch Avatar 2, premiering on December 16, 2022.

