“So people actually liked this then?“: Fans react to Avatar’s $20.5 million box office number

There are a few things that are inevitable in life, like death, the passage of time, and the re-release of Avatar (?). As much as fans around the world make fun of Avatar's numerous updates, the film's new remastered edition has topped the global weekend box office, 13 years after its initial release. The remastered re-release of the film reportedly grossed more than $30.5 million.

According to sources, the new version of the well-known James Cameroon film has earned $20.5 million internationally and $10 million domestically, effectively cementing its position as the highest-grossing film of all time.

The film is the highest-grossing film of all time, earning $2,877,897,339 at the box office, surpassing Avengers: Endgame, which earned $2,797,501,328. It is also the third highest-grossing film in the United States this week, trailing only Don't Worry Darling and The Woman King.

Though many are intrigued by the new version, some fans have criticized the plotline as being rather weak. Following the re-release of the film, social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter became hotbeds of discussion.

Avatar re-release fan reaction: A mixed bag of opinions

Fan reactions to Avatar's re-release (Image via Facebook)

Avatar may or may not be as brilliant as some say, but it is one of the most influential films of all time. There's also no denying how impressive the visual effects were in the immersive film. It's a movie made for the big screen, and the new release has helped to justify the cause by significantly improving the visuals.

The film's re-release sparked heated debate, with many fans criticising the plot and others praising the new release's visually immersive elements.

Ishani Mishra @itsishanimishra @AnoriandGD I never liked avatar cause it's only spectical I think it gives people cover who don't like comic book movies, it gives them cover to enjoy something similar with no story. My biggest qualm with it is they act like #Avatar is some masterpiece when it has the most generic story. @AnoriandGD I never liked avatar cause it's only spectical I think it gives people cover who don't like comic book movies, it gives them cover to enjoy something similar with no story. My biggest qualm with it is they act like #Avatar is some masterpiece when it has the most generic story.

Aerem Thirteen ++ @Aerem_13



#Avatar Show me anything about Avatar without 7 billion manbabies and clone-bros bemoaning it like expert movie analysts, reaching at the same tired quotes from 2009, I dare you. Show me anything about Avatar without 7 billion manbabies and clone-bros bemoaning it like expert movie analysts, reaching at the same tired quotes from 2009, I dare you.#Avatar

bollywood fan @bollywo11734841 just three days of its release, Avatar has collected $ 30 million worldwide. #Avatar , which first hit the theaters in 2009, has now become the world's highest-grossing film with a net worth of $2.85 billion. #Balochistan just three days of its release, Avatar has collected $ 30 million worldwide. #Avatar , which first hit the theaters in 2009, has now become the world's highest-grossing film with a net worth of $2.85 billion. #Balochistan https://t.co/GmC8KO2fSC

While many people were turned off by the film's wild attempts to maintain its box office dominance, the majority of people were blown away by the new visual effects. Case in point, the compliments on every social media platform.

Expecto Patronum @PavanDaggupati Watched the 4K re-release of #Avatar . Story is a bit dated but the visuals in 3D still look pretty good. Cameron offers a special look into the second part after the credits. Watched the 4K re-release of #Avatar. Story is a bit dated but the visuals in 3D still look pretty good. Cameron offers a special look into the second part after the credits.

Aryan @aryanvarma_

It has a concept behind Imagination, Every scene has never before visuals,

The Animals and Landscape designs , na'vi language and na'vi people will connect u emotionally. Every character has a Importance and every one done their 200% #Avatar ReviewIt has a concept behind Imagination, Every scene has never before visuals,The Animals and Landscape designs, na'vi language and na'vi people will connect u emotionally. Every character has a Importance and every one done their 200% #Avatar ReviewIt has a concept behind Imagination, Every scene has never before visuals,The Animals and Landscape designs 🔥 , na'vi language and na'vi people will connect u emotionally. Every character has a Importance and every one done their 200%

Nikith B S @NikithBS1 #Avatar

4.5/5

Obviously it's a Re-Release

Visuals, concept ‍♂️

Every shot is good 4.5/5Obviously it's a Re-ReleaseVisuals, concept‍♂️Every shot is good #Avatar4.5/5Obviously it's a Re-ReleaseVisuals, concept 💥💥🙇‍♂️Every shot is good 💥💥

Furthermore, the marketing team promoted the re-release very well, which increased the appeal of the already popular film.

Matthias @Mat136Dro247 I just got out of the theater seeing #Avatar in #IMAX3D and OMG, It was Amazing, This Movie is a Freaking Masterpiece, and After Seeing a Special Look of #Avatar TheWayOfWater I CANNOT WAIT TO SEE IT, I NEED TO SEE IT IN IMAX 3D! Glad I Got to See this in theaters, 9.5 or 10/10 🍿 I just got out of the theater seeing #Avatar in #IMAX3D and OMG, It was Amazing, This Movie is a Freaking Masterpiece, and After Seeing a Special Look of #AvatarTheWayOfWater I CANNOT WAIT TO SEE IT, I NEED TO SEE IT IN IMAX 3D! Glad I Got to See this in theaters, 9.5 or 10/10 🍿 https://t.co/KkKoPS5tt3

George @VijayIsMyLife #Avatar 's re-release has earned $30 million at the global box office over the weekend, extending the lead as the biggest movie of all time with $2.877 billion worldwide. The 13 year old movie that many call forgettable makes 30 million dollars! The sequel will go berserk. #Avatar's re-release has earned $30 million at the global box office over the weekend, extending the lead as the biggest movie of all time with $2.877 billion worldwide. The 13 year old movie that many call forgettable makes 30 million dollars! The sequel will go berserk.🔥 https://t.co/OhRIajpjU4

Anthony Maxwell @WellMax81 Just seen Avatar in IMAX 3D. Still as breathtaking as it was on opening night all those years ago. The post credits preview of Avatar 2 is quite astonishing - it shows 3D in a way I couldn’t think possible; It’s not “layers” - hard to describe. It’s basically magic. #Avatar Just seen Avatar in IMAX 3D. Still as breathtaking as it was on opening night all those years ago. The post credits preview of Avatar 2 is quite astonishing - it shows 3D in a way I couldn’t think possible; It’s not “layers” - hard to describe. It’s basically magic. #Avatar

Despite the divided opinions, the film holds its place as a modern-day classic.

What is Avatar about?

Avatar is a 2019 science fiction film by James Cameroon. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film is set in the future, where humans are colonizing Pandora - a lush habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Jake, who is paraplegic, replaces his twin on the Na'vi inhabited Pandora for a corporate mission. After the natives accept him as one of their own, he must decide where his loyalties lie."

Following the enormous success of the first film, James Cameroon signed a deal with 20th Century Fox to produce four sequels, the last of which is set for release in 2028.

The second film in the series is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022, and the third film has also completed filming and is currently in post-production.

