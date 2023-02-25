Jonathan Majors reveals why he always carries a cup with him

Jonathan Majors, widely known for the critically acclaimed hit, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, recently made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He was there to promote two of his latest 2023 releases, Creed 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

While he did share some interesting anecdotes about his experience filming the two movies, what caught everyone's attention was that he brought his own mug for the beverage.

He further claimed that he has been carrying one for himself since he touched adulthood. He said that he had been doing so for a long time, adding:

"I am 33 today but I have been doing this since I was 18."

Marvel's Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania featuring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors was released worldwide on February 17, 2023. Meanwhile, Creed 3, starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, and Jonathan Majors, is slated to premiere in theaters on March 3, 2023.

Jonathan Majors reveals that he carries a cup based on some advise his mother gave him

While the Creed 3 actor was here for promotions, a rather peculiar discussion erupted when Stephen Colbert inquired about the actor carrying his own cup.

However, it wasn't the first time that questions have been raised about it. While reiterating the question, the late-night show host produced a GQ magazine article from November 2022. The article was titled, "Why Is Jonathan Majors Always Carrying Around a Little Cup?".

Answering the same with a heartwarming answer, Jonathan Majors explained that it was his mother's advice that got him to carry his cup.

"'I am 33 years old. I've been doing it since I left my mother's house when I was around 18. While she didn't give me a cup, she gave me a word of advice."

He said that she told him to always make sure to "watch your cup, you watch your glass."

The actor explained it even further and said:

"I kept that in mind, you know for safety but also because what it also means is that now you're a vessel. Nobody can fill you up, nobody can pour you out. You do that yourself and so holding on to this is a reminder that even in this craziness that's happening, my self-esteem is my self-esteem. You know nobody can pick me up as it were or tear me down."

He further revealed that he has four such cups that he carries in rotation at different events. While talking about his mother's advice, he also shared the one where she demanded him to not have drinks, drugs or s*x.

Majors shared a funny incident from high school, where he had to repeatedly say, "No drinking, no drugs, no s*x" before getting on a plane to assure his mother about this promise.

Jonathan Majors reveals about being the Marvel anti-Hero, disapproves his Kang figurine

When asked about his role in the Marvel movie, he said:

"It is a very serious business. you know?I knew what the responsibility, the potential was. You do your training coming into your costume fittings, but when it is all done and you put it on, there is no stepping back. I remember putting it on and I was like, "Oh now we are Kang" and everything you do in that costume is Kang."

He continued to say that there is both a responsibility and some playfulness to it, noting that it's a moment he will never forget. The actor also said:

"I’m definitely up there on my journey."

Majors' film garnered a positive response from critics and fans alike with a 6.5-star rating on IMDB. His next movie with Michael B Jordan is slated to release on March 3, 2023, in theaters.

