10 Marvel superheroes who need their own movie

An all-new world of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming soon with its Phase 4 and fans are eagerly awaiting what's in store for them. Marvel Studios has been dominating the box office for over a decade now and with each new Phase, it has a lot to offer its fans.

From the likes of Iron Man and Captain America to Black Panther and Doctor Strange, the MCU has managed to bring iconic comic characters to life. The MCU has managed to bring both well-known and newer characters to life in a way that has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

However, there are many Marvel superheroes who are yet to receive their own standalone films. While they may have appeared in ensemble movies or even had supporting roles in other characters' movies, there's still so much more to explore with these characters that fans are eagerly waiting for their own movies.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's views, which may be subjective. Additionally, this article does rank the superheroes in any particular ranking order

Deserving and worthy of their own movie: Nova, Captain Britain, and 8 superheroes

10) Nova

Richard Rider, otherwise known as Nova, is a treasured member of the Nova Corps, an intergalactic police force sworn to protect and serve the furthest reaches of the universe.

Richard Rider, otherwise known as Nova, is a treasured member of the Nova Corps. (Image via Marvel)

His role as an intergalactic defender has been praised and idolized in the pages of numerous Marvel comics.

With the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, it would make sense for Marvel Studios to venture further into the cosmic side of the Cinematic Universe, and introduce a Nova movie.

Therefore, a Nova movie would surely provide Marvel fans with even more fantastic entertainment from the outer regions of the universe. It would be a universe filled with exciting adventures and a compelling story arc for the silver-haired Nova.

9) Moon Knight

Moon Knight's character has an incredibly intricate and has a troubling backstory that could make for an enthralling and captivating film.

Moon Knight's character has an incredibly intricate and troubling backstory. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Marc Spector was once an elite CIA agent, but he has since taken on the mantle of an Egyptian god, Khonshu. Like Moon Knight, Marc is a superhero who uses his special powers to protect and serve the citizens of New York City while facing his past demons.

Marc's days as a CIA agent, and his transformation into the warrior avatar of Khonshu, would certainly provide interesting plot points. His mental state, as a result of his unique past, is compelling, and his spiritual journey in search of his true purpose would make for an enticing story.

8) She-Hulk

She-Hulk's character is built on the idea of justice. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Although She-Hulk has her own series and is an iconic character within the Marvel universe, she certainly deserves her own movie. Not only will this film feature a strong and powerful female lead, but it will also provide Marvel with an incredible opportunity to explore the legal side of the MCU.

She-Hulk's character is built on the idea of justice. This would make her the perfect candidate to delve into the complex issues of law which are often left unaddressed in the larger scope of blockbuster filmmaking.

All of this combines to make a She-Hulk movie a viable and exciting prospect for Marvel. It would not only demonstrate the studio's commitment to crafting powerful stories with female leads but provide an interesting and important new storytelling element to the MCU.

7) Hercules

Hercules is a unique character who truly deserves his own movie. (Image via Marvel)

Hercules is a unique character who truly deserves his own movie. With his demi-god status, a feature-length film devoted to Hercules could offer a riveting and innovative approach to the superhero genre. It could also provide an opportunity to delve deeper into Greek mythology within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Given Hercules' impressive power set, he would make a formidable protagonist and a powerful superhero who could deliver intense action sequences and combat situations. His impressive power set includes superhuman strength, speed, stamina, and his ability to use teleportation and being a master of combat,

Therefore, Hercules is certainly deserving of his own movie and it could be an incredible hit.

6) Spider-Woman

Spider-Woman is an acclaimed character in her own right. (Image via Marvel)

Spider-Woman is an integral part of the Marvel Comics universe and is an acclaimed character in her own right. As such, it is high time that Jessica Drew, also known as Spider-Woman, was granted her own movie.

In the comics, Jessica Drew has led an exciting and complex life, having been genetically enhanced with spider DNA. She demonstrates many of the classic powers of Spider-Man, such as enhanced strength, virility, and the ability to weave webs of her own. Additionally, her multi-faceted origin story is critically acclaimed and could form the basis of an enthralling cinematic feature.

Fans believe her character, her story, and her powers would make for a compelling watch, and that audiences would be delighted to spend time with this beloved character on the big screen.

5) X-23 (Laura Kinney)

X-23 is a powerful and resourceful character who fights for justice and harmony. (Image via Marvel)

X-23 (Laura Kinney) is a compelling and multi-faceted character who has been a feature of Marvel Comics since 2004. She has starred in numerous movie and television appearances over the past decade. X-23 deserves her own standalone movie due to her complex character motivations and her unique backstory.

As a profoundly troubled survivor of a secret Weapon X program, X-23 wrestles with inner demons as she attempts to find her place in the world. Born with enhanced physical and mental abilities, she is a powerful and resourceful character who not only fights for justice and harmony. However, that's not all as she also fights for understanding, acceptance, and self-worth.

These powerful narrative elements make X-23 a character worthy of special attention and a deserving champion of her own standalone movie.

4) Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel is a genuine representation of powerful diversity and it is time she was presented to the world through film. (Image via Marvel)

Ms. Marvel is a genuine representation of powerful diversity and it is time she was presented to the world through film.

Not only is it an opportunity to reach a wider audience by presenting a universal platform to discuss important issues, but it would also allow viewers to relate to the charming Kamala Khan.

Ms. Marvel is a character who deserves her own movie and Kamala Khan is undoubtedly the perfect character to do it justice. She presents an exciting opportunity for an incredible story from a unique perspective.

Kamala Khan is a teenage Pakistani-American from New Jersey with a refreshing, modern take on the superhero genre. After being exposed to the Terrigen mist, she gains shape-shifting abilities that she can use in incredibly fun and creative ways. Her strength, independence, and fearlessness provide a refreshing new outlook on the treatment of characters in heroic stories.

It is worth mentioning that just like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, too, has a series to her name but it is a film that would help audiences get to know her better.

3) Red Hulk

Red Hulk deserves its own movie, as it could open up an entirely new horizon of exploration for the superhero genre.

Red Hulk is a Marvel Comics character who first appeared in "Hulk" #1 in 2008. (Image via Marvel)

Red Hulk is a Marvel Comics character who first appeared in Hulk #1 in 2008. He is the alter ego of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who transforms into a red-colored version of the Hulk after receiving a dose of gamma radiation. Unlike the original green Hulk, Red Hulk retains his intelligence and is able to use military tactics in battle.

The idea of a Red Hulk movie could certainly provide a new dimension to the superhero genre, particularly because of the character's military background and strategic approach to combat. However, the decision to create a Red Hulk movie ultimately rests with the rights holders of the character, which in this case would be Marvel Studios and Disney.

2) Namor

Namor the Sub-Mariner has been an integral part of the Marvel Comics Universe. (Image via Marvel)

Namor the Sub-Mariner has been an integral part of the Marvel Comics Universe for nearly 80 years. His unique combination of royal lineage, superhuman powers, and Atlantean tech provides a refreshingly different perspective that would energize the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Namor movie could provide a deep dive into his fascinating backstory, as well as explore the vibrant and varied underwater world. Bringing in the characters and traditions of Atlantis—such as ancient minotaur wars and political intrigue—would create a fantastic and lush environment in which to explore Namor’s story.

It's time for the MCU to embrace their Atlantean hero and give him the spotlight he deserves. With a few carefully chosen plotlines and maybe even some cameos from well-known superheroes, a Namor movie would bring a much-needed breath of fresh air to the MCU.

1) Captain Britain (Brian Braddock)

Captain Britain (Brian Braddock) is a valuable asset to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his extensive backstory and exciting superhero powers.

Captain Britain (Brian Braddock) is a valuable asset to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Image via Marvel)

The Captain Britain movie will bring a darker and grittier atmosphere to the franchise than what we're used to from traditional superhero films.

It would be a great addition to continue the ascent of the superhero genre and introduce something fresh. Furthermore, with its exciting story arcs, the Captain Britain movie could firmly establish the brand as a dominant force in the industry.

Given the opportunity, Captain Britain could be a proper box office hit. He is a superhero with true grit and determination and would provide a thrilling superhero experience to cinema audiences.

While some of these superheroes have graced the screen in other films and series, fans believe that giving them a film of their own will only help others get to know them better.

