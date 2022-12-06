Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is trending, as it marks a shift of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a completely different direction. The upcoming film will see Peter Quill, Nebula, Mantis, Drax the Destroyer, Kraglin, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot returning for another adventure.

This might be the last time we see the current rendition of the Guardians roster together. As per the trailer, in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Rocket Raccoon will be seen taking a deep dive into his origins, while the rest of the team tries to find Gamora.

The film introduces a new villain named The High Evolutionary. It will also feature Adam Warlock finally making his debut in the MCU. Here's everything you need to know about Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release date, streaming details, and synopsis

Where to watch Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

A still from the GOTG 3 trailer (Image via Marvel)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to be released on May 5, 2023. As is the trend with MCU and Disney movies, fans will have to wait anywhere between 45 and 60 days before they can watch Guardians of the Galaxy 3 online.

Most Marvel and Disney projects are released on the Disney+ streaming platform, and GOTG 3 is going to be no different. Every other Marvel title is also available on Disney+, including Guardians of the Galaxy 1, 2, and the recently released Holiday Special.

A synopsis of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, set to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (Image via Marvel)

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is the 32nd film in the MCU, and carries on after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder. We saw the Guardians see off Thor before embarking on their own journey. Here's the official synopsis that reveals what happens in the upcoming movie:

"Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians."

Gamora has also featured extensively in the trailer, which means that the Guardians have set out to find her as well. In the Holiday Special, we saw Peter finding out that Mantis is his sister, but Drax the Destroyer and Kraglin's arcs are still pretty much wrapped up.

While Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) will help turn a new chapter for the Guardians, we don't know if any members of the intergalactic superhero team will be gone for good.

The cast and other details about Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Sylvester Stallone are all returning to reprise their respective roles in the upcoming film. New entrants are Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwiji, and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn was both the director and writer for the film, while Henry Braham returned as the cinematographer for the Marvel flick. James Gunn's future in the MCU has been shaky, as he was previously fired by Marvel following a controversial tweet from him that became public.

Mcu Content @mcucomfort First look at Guardians of the Galaxy in volume 3 First look at Guardians of the Galaxy in volume 3 https://t.co/5W92cvNHKY

After trying many other directors for the project, Marvel reinstated him back to the MCU. However, Gunn is moving away from Marvel, as he is now the CEO of DC Studios, and will help them steer the ship instead.

