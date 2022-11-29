Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special end credits explained

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a huge hit on Disney Plus. Fans are loving the 45-minute-long special primarily because it is made for pure fun, all while introducing some crucial changes throughout time in the world of the Guardians.

Mantis and Drax take center stage as they try to bring actor Kevin Bacon to meet Peter Quill, in order to make his Christmas worthwhile. What starts off as an incredibly fun and goofy story turns into an emotional rollercoaster towards the end.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special includes many memorable scenes, references to past moments, and an unnaturally high amount of Easter eggs. There's a post-credit scene as well, which means the special stays true to the standard Marvel Cinematic Universe formula.

Guardians of the Galaxy @Guardians



Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming only on Christmastime is hereMarvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus Christmastime is here 🎄 Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/Anx2tdRVqt

What's in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special post-credits scene?

In a standard project, the MCU post-credit scenes usually set up a larger objective for the story to accomplish. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is unusual by all means, as director/writer James Gunn wanted it to only tell an isolated story unrelated to the other aspects of the MCU.

This is why the entire special is full of references and Easter eggs. In the post-credits scene, we see Rocket Raccoon and Cosmo decorating Groot as a Christmas tree.

It's not like they're going to show Groot off to anyone else, and Groot, who is standing as if he's bored of it, suddenly pulls down his arms, which ruins all the decorations and hard work. Cosmo says Groot ruined Christmas, while Rocket Raccoon says they need their own Holiday Special.

A still from Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special post-credit scene (Image via Marvel)

Why didn't the post-credit scene set up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special post-credit scene didn't offer a preview of the next movie in the Guardians saga. The story of the special has a completely different tone than the films, which is why it has been used to build the characters and give them more depth.

Rocket getting Bucky's arm as a gift in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Image via Marvel)

The special does set the path of the Guardians to a certain degree. It is revealed to viewers that the Guardians are now owners of Knowhere as they bought it from the Collector, and they're working to rebuild it.

Groot is now swole, and he has a more outgoing personality as well. Cosmo is now a full-time member of the Guardians, and Rocket Raccoon finally received Bucky's arm, thanks to Nebula. The biggest revelation made in the special is that Mantis is Peter Quill's sister, as they are both children of Ego.

mcu reactions & clips @reactmcu chris pratt as peter quill star lord saying that's the greatest christmas gift i could ever get in the guardians of the galaxy holiday special chris pratt as peter quill star lord saying that's the greatest christmas gift i could ever get in the guardians of the galaxy holiday special https://t.co/zlKLxeJIc6

These details from the special tell us that the Guardians of the Galaxy are a more close-knit group than they were before.

What to expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has already established a point of connection for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the original Gamora died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the group will try to find the new Gamora who has been missing since Avengers: Endgame.

Adam Warlock and The High Evolutionary are also making their debut in the third film of the series. While the larger story of Guardians 3 has not yet been disclosed, we know that it's going to be the end of a saga for the original team members.

tiki🎄gotg hs spoilers @livsdecode guardians of the galaxy holiday special being a hit we did it guys guardians of the galaxy holiday special being a hit we did it guys https://t.co/RKzyO6yIKi

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is out on Disney Plus, and features Kevin Bacon, who, as per James Gunn, is here to stay in the MCU. Stay tuned for more updates on Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

Poll : 0 votes