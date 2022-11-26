How did Nebula get Bucky's arm in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Explained

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released on November 25, 2022. It gave us nearly an hour of Guardians goofing around while trying to make Christmas a truly magical occasion for Peter Quill (Star-Lord). Mantis discusses her plan to bring actor Kevin Bacon as a present for Peter with Drax. We also got introduced to Cosmos, the talking dog, and Groot, who is now big and swole.

Throughout their time on Earth, Mantis and Drax wreak havoc while trying to secure Kevin Bacon. As entertaining as it was, it was at the end of the special that we had a surprise waiting for us.

Mantis and Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Image via Marvel)

When everyone is giving out their gifts to each other, Nebula gifts Rocket Raccoon a metallic arm. Rocket gets teary-eyed while asking, "You got me Bucky's arm?" Fans also have the same question. How did Nebula get Bucky's arm?

Note: This article features spoilers for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

How did Bucky's arm end up in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Bucky and Rocket in Avengers: Infinity War (Image via Marvel)

Nebula managed to remember what seemed like a random interaction between the Winter Soldier and Rocket Raccoon in Avengers: Infinity War. While they fought alongside Wakandan forces to stave off Thanos' forces, Rocket turned to Bucky and asked if he was selling the bionic arm.

Bucky tells Rocket that it's not for sale, but instead of giving up on it, Rocket gets busy plotting how he's going to steal it. As good as his place might have been, he clearly didn't get around to it. Nebula got it, but is it the real arm? Most likely, no. But if it's a replica, then how did she acquire it?

From what we know about Bucky's arm, there were two of them. While one of them gets destroyed by Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War, Bucky gets a new one via the Wakandans. Nebula's experience while working with the Avengers for five years means she must have gotten a replica from someone at some point.

Another possibility is that Nebula got it from Wakanda, but the chances of that are extremely slim. Neither can Nebula intrude her way into Wakanda nor would the Wakandans be willing to entertain her request as they want less and less Vibranium out there.

Noticeable Easter Eggs in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Swole Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Image via Marvel)

The 47-minute-long Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special featured a lot of interesting Easter eggs. We see a number of Avengers cosplays as Drax and Mantis visit Earth.

We see Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Black Widow, and even Gamora. Captain Jack Sparrow and a GoBot are other non-Marvel cosplays. Drax even started beating the GoBot cosplayer, as Mantis explained that a GoBot was responsible for killing his cousin.

We received a brief shoutout to Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo, who's an Eternal and dominates the box office as a Bollywood movie star. As Mantis and Drax walk towards the bar, there's a poster of a Christmas special featuring Kingo.

There were also a number of DC Easter Eggs as well. Actor Flula Borg, who played Javelin in The Suicide Squad, served as a bartender in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. As we look at the "Map to the Stars" that shows the location of Kevin Bacon, Suicide Squad actors Margot Robbie and John Cena are also nearby. Bruce Wayne and his superhero persona Batman were also mentioned, which at least reminds us that DC comics also exist within the MCU.

