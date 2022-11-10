Batman vs. Iron Man: Who is a richer superhero?

Despite their apparent differences, Batman and Iron Man are quite similar on a lot of fronts.

Like Bruce Wayne, Tony Stark is also constantly seen coping with the death of his parents. Moreover, both Batman and Iron Man and both take up leadership roles in their respective teams, and sort through almost all available intelligence to craft plans as best as they can.

The two characters also share a similarity in the world of money-making, since they both own multi-billion dollar businesses. Their affluence has often led to fans debating who the richer superhero is. In this article, we'll try to answer this question by looking at their turnovers as well as the significant assets we've seen in comics and movies.

Batman vs. Iron Man: Who is richer according to their net worth?

Bruce Wayne

Bruce Wayne definitely has the most-pervasive business presence not only in Gotham, but perhaps also in the entire world. Here are some facts about his revenue-driving properties:

Wayne Enterprises

Wayne Enterprises is one of the oldest companies present in the DC universe. It started all the way back in the 17th century when brothers Judge Solomon Wayne and Joshua Wayne started it as a merchant house.

Wayne Industries from the Arrowverse (Image via CW)

The Wayne brothers then proceeded to launch a bunch of companies together. They're largely responsible for essentially causing Gotham to be built and sustained through their revenues. Bruce Wayne is the heir to the company's throne, as it has been in his family for generations.

His great-great-grandfather Alan Wayne officiated the company by bringing in a corporate order. He also created substantial branches in the conglomerate by erecting Wayne Manufacturing, Wayne Shipping, and Wayne Chemical.

Batman in the comics (Image via DC)

Bruce Wayne is the CEO of Wayne Enterprises. He has an estimated net worth of $100 billion, as per the latest Joker War arc. It's a massive payout, but it makes sense since a city like Gotham is the biggest marketplace for his products.

The multinational conglomerate is huge, and its profits and scale exceed that of Ferris Aircraft, Stagg Enterprises, and surprisingly, even LexCorp. To top that off, when the company was under the control of Patrick and Laura Wayne, they turned it completely green and environmentally conscious.

If that wasn't enough, the divisions in the company essentially extend towards every branch conceivable. From Aerospace to Food, Wayne Industries is working on all ends.

Wayne Enterprises (Image via DC)

Daily Planet & Batman Incorporated

As you might have seen in 2016's Batman V Superman, Wayne also owns The Daily Planet via the Wayne Entertainment division. Batman also supports his fellow superheroes via Batman Incorporated, which grants subsidies to heroes in their efforts.

The Wayne Foundation

The Wayne Foundation is a company that holds both the Martha Wayne Foundation and the Thomas Wayne Foundation. They are the largest philanthropic endeavor in the DC universe that also operates privately.

The Thomas Wayne Foundation works on improving poverty, helping scientific research, improving access to education, and aiding healthcare improvements throughout the world. The Martha Wayne Foundation primarily focuses on supporting families, the arts, and aims to uplift children through education.

Tony Stark

Stark Industries (Image via Marvel)

Stark Industries is the only enterprise that Tony Stark holds. It was founded by Howard Stark's father, Issac Stark.

In comparison to Wayne Enterprises, Stark Industries is a specialized company. It functions as a defense company, manufacturing weapons, and military tech. While most estimates detail a net worth of around $12-15 billion, a believable number would be $80 billion (via CBR).

The company, however, only deals with materials and products which are high-end and cost a lot. Stark Industries manufactures the Iron Man suit, as well as the War Machine suit. The company also built the helicarriers that S.H.I.E.L.D uses, which is a massive feat in both scale and innovation. The Quinjets that the Avengers use is also manufactured by the company.

Iron Man in the comics (Image via Marvel)

Subsidiary companies

However, Stark Industries is not all that Stark is limited to. His company holds over 20 massive multinational subsidiary companies. He also has a general expansionist policy when it comes to business, and wants to make sure he has a monopoly in whatever realm of business he takes on.

Batman vs. Iron Man: The final verdict

The numbers indicate that Batman is, in fact, richer than Iron Man.

However, it is also important to note that both Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne have used their own money to fund far more personal and superhero ventures compared to anyone else.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, we see Tony Stark's defense program for the safety of New York in case he isn't around. That alone is a project that must have cost many billions of dollars to make. However, the figures are what they are. Who do you think is a richer superhero for you? Let us know in the poll.

Poll : 0 votes