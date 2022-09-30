Fans dub Marvel's surprise Armor Wars move as "great decision"

Marvel has announced that the upcoming Disney+ Armor Wars series will be redeveloped as a movie, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Actor Don Cheadle, who has portrayed the character in numerous MCU films over the years, will reportedly play the titular role this time as well.

Fans on Twitter are excited about the new movie, with netizens deeming it as a ''great decision'' to turn the series into a movie.

Twitter excited about Marvel's Armor Wars movie

Many fans took to Twitter to discuss Marvel's decision to turn the Armor Wars series into a film. While several users praised the decision and expressed their unbridled enthusiasm for the project, others hoped that it would get a theatrical release.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

All you need to know about Armor Wars development

The Armor Wars project was announced in December 2020, with Don Cheadle, who had essayed the role of James Rhodes aka "War Machine" previously several times, reprising the lead role. Noted comedian and writer Yassir Lester had joined the show as head writer and executive producer.

The story of the originally intended Armor Wars series was set after the events portrayed in Secret Invasion, as revealed at the 2022 D23 Expo. A logo was also unveiled at the same event this year.

It was announced as a six-episode Disney+ series, a format similar to many other MCU shows. However, it received mixed reviews from fans and critics, now making it interesting to see what direction the makers will take this film in, according to story and character development.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Yassir Lester will reprise his role as the writer of the Armor Wars film. The director is yet to be confirmed, and no official release date has been announced. According to the publication, the film is expected to be released in theaters.

Sources close to The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the studio was focused on telling the story ''the right way,'' and realized that a film was ''better suited for the project.'' Earlier, Marvel was reportedly expected to begin production in 2023, but that remains uncertain with the latest update. Not many details pertaining to the plot of the film are known at this point.

Meanwhile, lead actor Don Cheadle will appear in another MCU project, a mini-series led by Samuel Jackson, titled Secret Invasion. Cheadle will reprise the role of James Rhodes, a role that he previously played in films like Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and many more.

Cheadle has received high praise from critics for his performances in the films, and his character has rightfully garnered a significant following among MCU fans.

The show will focus on Nick Fury, played by Samuel Jackson, who, along with Talos, sets out to stop the evil forces of the Skrulls. The 6-episode series is expected to be dropped on Disney+ in 2023.

