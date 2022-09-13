Disney Plus Secret Invasion cast list revealed: Meet the 12 actors of the Marvel series

MCU crossover Secret Invasion, scheduled for release next year, has revealed its ensemble cast. The series is all set to explore the newly-introduced Skrulls invasion that is overtaking the earth. With the Skrulls taking over all the high-ranking positions across the world, only a host of powerful superheros will be able to save the planet from impending doom.

Although Secret Invasion season 1 has not yet scheduled a release date, it is reported that the series will consist of six episodes. Based loosely on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover by the same name, the series starring Samuel L. Jackson will bring with it a host of talented faces.

12 confirmed actors in Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion, the upcoming MCU crossover, has garnered quite a lot of attention due to its mysterious storyline and the ensemble cast. Although the exact plot of the series is being kept under wraps at the moment, Marvel has revealed the actors who will be starring in the series. Let's take a look at some of the cast members of Secret Invasion:

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Legendary actor Samuel Jackson needs no introduction. The talented actor will appear in Secret Invasion owing to his close ties with the Skrulls, especially Talos. It is likely that Fury will be the one to uncover the Skrull threat against Earth that will make him an unfortunate target. Jackson has previously made a cameo appearance as Nick Fury on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is known for starring in Django Unchained and Pulp Fiction.

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

ArielyCaliban @ArielyCaliban Hoy me he levantado con #BenMendelsohn en la cabeza. Da igual lo pequeña que sea su cuota de pantalla: su presencia, su voz, su talento interpretativo, siempre se imponen. Muy fan. Hoy me he levantado con #BenMendelsohn en la cabeza. Da igual lo pequeña que sea su cuota de pantalla: su presencia, su voz, su talento interpretativo, siempre se imponen. Muy fan. https://t.co/OUQ3Ikoeps

Ben Mendelsohn will be returning as the Skrull leader Talos for a third time for the upcoming Marvel crossover series. He had previously played the character in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Although Talos could serve as a strong ally to Fury due to their bond, there is a possibility of a surprising twist coming up.

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Cobie Smulders will be returning as Maria Hill in Secret Invasion. Although Hill is expected to work closely with Fury and Talos, it is highly likely that she could turn into a Skrull threat. The How I Met Your Mother actress has played the role of Maria Hill in a number of Marvel superhero films including The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Martin Freeman as Everett Ross

Martin Freeman will be returning as the CIA operative Everett Ross in Secret Invasion, although there is a high chance that he has already been replaced by a Skrull or was an imposter all along. Freeman was previously seen in this role in both Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther.

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes

It was revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con this year that Don Cheadle will be reprising his role as Rhodes for the upcoming series. Although Fury could really use an Avenger like Rhodes during the critical moments in the series, the teaser for the show revealed that he might be one of the first heroes to be converted into an evil Skrull in the series.

Other returning actors

Along with the aforementioned actors reprising their MCU characters, a number of other actors will also be seen in the new series. The list is as follows:

Emilia Clarke Kingsley Ben-Adir Olivia Colman Christopher McDonald Killian Scott Dermot Mulroney Irina Kara

Watch this space for more updates on the Marvel crossover, coming soon to Disney Plus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das