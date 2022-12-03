Guardians of the Galaxy 3: All easter eggs and things easily overlooked

On December 2, 2022, Marvel dropped the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and it is full of easter eggs. The upcoming installment of the MCU franchise is set to be released on May 5, 2023.

The trailer begins with the Guardians on quests to save innocent lives across the galaxy once again. However, as the anticipation builds in, Drax throwing the ball at the young alien diffuses the tension and replaces it with humor. A classic way to start another narrative of the Guardians indeed!

Interestingly, the trailer also shows a Marvel character High Evolutionary making its live-action debut with Guardians of the Galaxy 3. But this James Gunn-directed movie's trailer is all about subtle hints and overlooked references. As such, this article will attempt to find out all the easter eggs that were featured in the trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Classic Guardians suit, Rocket's girlfriend, and more Easter eggs in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer

Is Gamora back?

Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Of course, the list of easter eggs can't be complete without addressing the 'green' elephant in the room. Gamora, Thanos' adopted daughter and the deadliest assassin in the universe, will be back in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

She was last seen in Avengers: Endgame when she was brought back from a point in time where she hadn't met the Guardians. From the looks of the trailer, it seems like Nebula would play the role of softening up Gamora as she did for her blue adopted sister, with Peter attempting to win back her love.

The colorful Guardians

Guardians in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

As seen in the trailer, the Guardians are seen wearing colorful spacesuits as they drift to what appears to be the lair of the High Evolutionary. While the colorful suits of the Guardians make them appear in sync like power rangers, they can be related to infinity stones. We'll probably learn more about them when Guardians of the Galaxy 3 drops in theaters next year.

What's the story with Adam Warlock?

Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Like other Marvel characters, MCU has always taken a step ahead and introduced the comics' characters with different origins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On a similar note, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 gave us an insight into Adam Warlock's origins. The film portrays him as the creation of high priestess Ayesha, whereas Adam was originally created by a group of Earth scientists called the Enclave.

That being said, the movie has portrayed how he was created to defeat the Guardians. However, at one point in Marvel Comics, Adam Warlock joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, so fans might see the same happening in the film.

Is that Rocket's girlfriend?

Rocket & Lylla (Images via Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios)

Another easter egg that the new trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has is probably Rocket's girlfriend. It also seems that the movie will be heavily diving into Rocket's past, how he was made the way he is now, and who transformed him into a talking raccoon.

Like Rocket, the Otter that appears in the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is named Lylla. She is also a genetically modified animal, and both of them share a history, more of which we'll be seeing in the new Guardians film.

The daddy issues!

Rocket & High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Images via Marvel Studios)

This aspect of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is easy to overlook. However, it is placed deep in the hearts of almost all the Guardians, be it Nebula, Mantis, Peter Quill, or Rocket.

A tough childhood and deep-rooted daddy issues often provide complexity in a character's psychological development as an adult. While fans are already aware of the rough child-father relationship of Star-Lord and Nebula, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will shed some light on Rocket's relationship with his father, aka the person responsible for his evolved genetics.

The classic Guardians suits

Guardians of the Galaxy in their classic red and blue suit (Images via Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios)

Every team requires a suit that gives an identity to the team, one that lives longer than the members of the group. In Marvel Comics, the Guardians have had a legendary suit which Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be introducing to the MCU.

In a classic walk-up sequence, the trailer shows the Guardians wearing their iconic red and blue colored suits. While the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies were focused on bringing the team together, the third installment in the franchise seems to establish them as a team who is ready to put each other forward to save their colleagues and the universe. However, the suits also function to establish the Guardians as a symbol with an unwavering uniform.

The film is said to be the last MCU project from James Gunn, who has now taken the mantle to co-develop DCU projects. While this is only the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the Easter Eggs till now with more trailers, we're sure to get more insight into what the movie will bring to the Marvel universe.

