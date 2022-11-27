Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special: Bucky's Arm scene is breaking the Internet

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is out on Disney+. The show gives fans a view of the Guardians with a Christmas vibe.

Created especially for Disney+, the show features lots of special moments among Marvel characters. Among those moments, the one where Rocket gets Bucky's prosthetic arm, is going viral among fans.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special features Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Rocket, Nebula, Kraglin, Cosmo the Spacedog, Kevin Bacon, and an animated Yondu.

Rocket gets Bucky's Vibranium arm as a Christmas gift in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Rocket in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special holding Bucky's arm (Image via IMDb)

The scene where Nebula gives Rocket the Vibranium prosthetic arm belonging to Bucky fills the bill for the joke we heard in Avengers: Infinity War. In Avengers: Infinity War, during the battle for Wakanda, when Bucky and Rocket fought alongside each other, impressed by the prosthetic arm, Rocket asked Bucky,

"How much for the arm?"

Now, it seemed like a good lighthearted moment in the heat of the battle. However, knowing Rocket, the raccoon has a love for guns and destructive technology. While Rocket asks nicely about buying the arm, Bucky takes off without replying to Rocket. The scene ends with Rocket saying,

"Oh, I'll get that arm."

Who knew that one day Rocket would get Bucky's arm and as a gift, at that?Marvel fans definitely didn't see it coming, at least not with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Nebula might be Rocket's closest friend!

Left: Rocket holding Bucky's arm | Right: Nebula (Images via IMDb)

Both Marvel characters have had a twisted past. Rocket's tragic backstory is almost similar to Nebula's. While Nebula was tortured by her sadist and twisted "father" Thanos, Rocket saw abuse from the scientists who experimented on the raccoon.

Even though MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 portraying Groot and Rocket as the best of friends, it might be Nebula that Rocket is closest to. After all the time they spent in space together and the horrible past the two characters have in common, both Nebula and Rocket can easily understand each other.

When Rocket spoke about getting Bucky's arm, it was surely meant as a joke. However, seeing how Nebula took that to her heart and got the arm as a Christmas gift tells how Nebula feels about Rocket.

Does Nebula give the real Bucky's arm to Rocket?

Bucky's titanium arm is blown off by Iron Man (Screengrab: Captain America: Civil War)

However, there's one burning question that still remains - is that the real arm that Nebula gifts Rocket or is it a replica?

While the answer can't be put in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special unless we want to spoil the moment between Nebula and Rocket. A future MCU project might give some answers about the arm, or it might not, but until then, let's analyze if it was the real deal or a fake.

First off, for those believing that Bucky has two bionic arms, let us take you back in time. Bucky's arm, which was developed by Dr. Zola, was destroyed by Iron Man during their fight in Captain America: Civil War. That leaves the titanium arm out of the picture, leaving only the Vibranium one built by the Wakandans.

It's not completely impossible that the arm we see in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is the one built for Bucky by the Wakandans. However, acquiring Bucky's arm would be quite a task for Nebula.

Given that after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Nebula can ask the Wakandans for the favor of making another bionic arm for her. However, it would be a strange situation for Nebula and the Wakandans since Nebula has not been one to share her feelings.

Which leaves us with only one option. The bionic arm that Nebula gave Rocket as a Christmas present in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is probably a replica. At least, that's a rational conclusion until Marvel Studios gives some insight into whether it was the real deal or not.

