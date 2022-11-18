10 Marvel Characters who use guns, ranked

Marvel superheroes come in all shapes and sizes, with every character flaunting their unique physical ability. However, not all superheroes or supervillains need powers or abilities to do superhero or supervillain stuff, or do they?

While some Marvel characters excel with superpowers, others use guns instead. Such characters have been present since the early days of Marvel and have been using weaponry to inflict justice or, in other cases, injustice.

That being said, the following list won't be restricted to superheroes but will also include Marvel Comics or Marvel Cinematic Universe's supervillains and anti-heroes. Moreover, the characters in this list don't just rely on handguns, but on a variety of guns, from the big ones to much smaller ones.

The Punisher, Nick Fury, and 8 other Marvel characters who excel at using guns

10) Silver Sable

Silver Sable in Absolute Carnage Miles Morales #2 (Image via Marvel)

Silver Sablinova, aka Silver Sable, is a unique Marvel character that doesn't fit well into either the hero or the villain categories. However, her first appearance in Marvel Comics made her look like a villain when the character was hired to capture Spider-Man.

Silver Sable's primary weapon is her throwing daggers, otherwise called "Chai." However, she never backs down from using guns since she has an endless supply of custom-made guns at her disposal, thanks to Sable Corporation. Furthermore, in almost every one of her appearances, this Marvel character is shown to be proficient and accurate with any gun.

9) Crossbones

Crossbones in Avengers Assemble (Image via Marvel)

Crossbones is one of the best hand-to-hand combatants among all the Marvel characters. Thanks to his extensive military training coupled with various forms of martial arts, this Marvel supervillain is a formidable weapons expert.

He is among the Marvel characters that do not confine themselves to just one weapon. Rather, Crossbones has a plethora of them, from guns to crossbows to explosives, he uses them all to his advantage. However, it is with guns that Crossbones' skills peak.

The level of precision and brutality this Marvel character is capable of shows him as one of the best comic characters with guns, which he has further proved over time.

8) Bullseye

Bullseye cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

Bullseye has been called many names over the years, including Hawkeye, Ronin, and even Daredevil. However, some fans might know this Marvel character by the name of Poindexter.

As for weapons, Bullseye doesn't have a personal favorite. Anything in his hand is a weapon. In the comics, he is shown as having no regard for lives and even uses guns to achieve his aim. As Bullseye's primary ability is his precision, imagine how deadly this Marvel character can be with guns.

7) War Machine

War Machine in Invincible Iron Man #513

James Rhodes is one of the few people Tony Starks trusts with the Iron Man suit. However, Rhodes' suit is slightly different from that of Stark's. A heavily modified version of the Iron Suit that features various types of guns and ammunition.

As for powers, Rhodes has no powers of his own, and the character's ability to fight comes only from the heavily modified Iron Suit. Furthermore, time and again, we've seen that War Machine doesn't shy away from using all the firepower that his suit has. Although the superhero has big guns attached to the suit, he never uses them to kill anyone.

6) Nick Fury

Nick Fury in Agent of SHIELD #1

Does having just one eye make it easier to squint through the scope of a gun? That sure seems to be the case for Nick Fury, who loves his guns and rarely misses taking down targets.

Fury doesn't just take down enemies with regular guns and rifles. This Marvel character has even gone to the lengths of using sci-fi guns. This information was revealed in Marvel Comics' Original Sin, where fans learned that Fury had been using the name "Man on the Wall" to undertake covert missions to save the Earth from interplanetary attacks.

5) Fantomex

Fantomex in Giant-Size X-Men Storm #1 (Image via Marvel)

Charlie Cluster-7, also known as Fantomex, is a highly evolved mutant in Marvel Comics. The character was created in a lab to fulfill the purpose of Super Sentinels and is a skilled sharpshooter.

As for Fantomex's weapons of choice, it goes from small guns to big sniper rifles. Furthermore, he also carries special ceramic bullets that can kill mutants. The character's proficiency with weaponry makes him a deadly Marvel character, even for his mutant enemies.

4) Cable

Cable in Cable & Deadpool #5 (Image via Marvel)

A time-traveler anti-hero of Marvel, Cable has telekinetic and telepathic powers. The character also has the ability to read minds, which he showed when he communicated with Jean while being in the "otherworld" (as shown in the comics).

While the mutant anti-hero has many tricks up his sleeve, Cable's primary weapons are plasma rifles. However, what makes him a deadly Marvel character with guns is his Cybernetic arm. The said Cybernetic arm, when paired with the amount of heat he packs, makes him a deadly enemy, even for the best of Marvel superheroes.

3) Deadpool

Deadpool in Deadpool (Vol. 3) #15 (Image via Marvel)

One of Marvel's funniest anti-heroes, Deadpool is also one of the most deadly ones. Over the years since the character's inception, fans have come to love him for both what he did with his mouth and his hands.

What makes Deadpool unique is that he has a foul mouth, the ability to practically heal from anything, knows he is a comic book character, and that he is not afraid to use guns. All of these characteristics combine to make him one of the best Marvel characters packing heat.

2) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon in The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (Image via Marvel)

Rocket is a character that loves guns as much as he loves himself. Genetically enhanced raccoon, he first appeared in Marvel Preview #7 in 1976, where the character was called Rocky. Meanwhile, it was years later when Rocket reappeared in 1982 in The Incredible Hulk #271, which gave this raccoon the name "Rocket Raccoon."

He loves to carry a number of heavy weapons. However, it's the raccoon's tactile mind and the ability to make weapons and explosives from literal scraps that earned Rocket the title of "Demolitions Expert."

1) The Punisher

The Punisher in Superior Spider-Man Team-Up #10 (Image via Marvel)

What do you get when a former military personnel turns into a vigilante? A force to be reckoned with!

Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, turned to vigilantism after his family was killed in a mafia hit. Even without superpowers at his disposal, his enemies fear The Punisher's name. Much of this can be owed to Castle's broad range of weapons and the character's ability to be precise with each one of them.

In addition to his ability to use almost all the weaponry, The Punisher's sheer lack of sympathy for the criminals makes this Marvel character one of the most lethal by simply sporting guns.

The above-mentioned 10 best Marvel characters do not shy away from using a gun. These include those whose primary weapons are guns, as well as those who use guns occasionally. Which Marvel character sporting guns do you feel is the best one ever created? Let us know via comments.

