Marvel Legends finally confirms Mantis & Star Lords' relationship status

In what came as a surprise to many Marvel fans, Star Lord and Mantis are related. The information comes via a recently released deleted scene from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The deleted scene confirmed that Star Lord (portrayed by Chris Pratt) and Mantis (portrayed by Pom Klementieff) are siblings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios has released two new episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends on Disney+. One of the episodes, which focused on Mantis, cemented the long-standing theory that apart from being Star Lord's father, Ego, the living planet is also Mantis' father.

MCU has already hinted at Mantis being Star Lord's sister in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The long-standing theory about Star Lord and Mantis' blood relation started on Reddit

Star Lord and Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Images via Marvel Studios)

When MCU introduced Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, we saw her living in Ego's shadow. She is shown as a slave, tending to Ego's needs rather than living as the celestial's daughter. Furthermore, in the movie, we learn that he found Mantis on her home-planet and raised her as his own.

It has already been theorized that Star Lord and Mantis are brother and sister, which many fans expected might get revealed in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. However, this popular theory came forward via a Reddit user named EvilBananaManRD sometime in 2018.

The fan theory is based on what we learned in Guardians of the Galaxy Vo. 2 and how Ego mated with countless species with the aim of producing children who will be able to harness his celestial powers. However, Ego admitted to killing most of them when they turned out to be of no use to him, which negates Mantis being the celestial's daughter.

MCU dropped a hint about Mantis being Ego's daughter

Ego with different life forms (Screengrab: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 via Marvel Studios)

Now, this fact makes things a bit interesting. Even if we presumed that Mantis did not have powers from her celestial heritage, the Marvel character has powers of empathy from her mother, which were of use to Ego.

That being said, with only her empathy powers, Mantis couldn't possibly have the mental powers to put a celestial to sleep unless the character had a celestial power influence.

If we take a closer look at the picture where Ego is shown with several other species, it shows someone that looks similar to Mantis. Could this have been Mantis' mother? Well, the revelation did not come in the movies.

Now that Marvel Studios have uncovered the truth about Star Lord and Mantis being brother and sister, it is clear that the picture indeed shows what appears to be the latter's mother.

Are Mantis and Star Lord related in Marvel Comics?

Left: Mantis via Marvel's Voices Identity (Vol. 2) #1 | Right: Star lord via legendary Star-Lord #1 (Images via Marvel Comics)

In Marvel Comics, Mantis is the daughter of Gustav Brandt and Lua Nguyen. On the other hand, Peter Quill, aka Star Lord, is the son of Meredith Quill and the Spartax Emperor J'son.

While both Marvel characters have different origins in the comics, the decision to relate Star Lord to Mantis is purely for the story building of MCU. This is similar to how the studio has changed many characters and their origin stories with their appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The episode features Drax and Mantis setting out on a Christmas-themed escapade to uplift Star Lord by gifting him his greatest Christmas gift ever - Footloose star Kevin Bacon. The episode was released as part of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The recently released deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which is featured in Marvel Studios: Legends, is now available to watch on Disney+.

