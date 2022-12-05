Who is the villain in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will arrive in May 2023. It is James Gunn's last project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and marks the last chapter for the intergalactic superheroes as we know them.

The trailer for the film was released recently and showcased the Guardians embarking on a journey that'll change their lives forever.

We've all known the Guardians of the Galaxy since 2014, as the band of misfits came together and converged to save the galaxy. Since then, we've become more and more familiar with some, while others are left unexplored.

This is what Guardians of the Galaxy 3 aims to address, as the trailer shows Rocket Raccoon taking a deeper dive into his past. We also see some new characters being introduced, such as The High Evolutionary, who is the villain of the film.

In this article, we'll discuss more about The High Evolutionary, his origins, and who plays him in the GOTG Vol. 3.

Exploring The High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The High Evolutionary in The Mighty Thor #134 (Image via Marvel)

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 introduces a new villain to the MCU. The High Evolutionary is a villain of cosmic proportions. While he has remained relatively obscure, he's been in the Marvel comics for a very long time.

The journey of The High Evolutionary began in 1966. Debuting in The Mighty Thor #134, he was a mad scientist who would create animal hybrids possessing extreme intelligence. This might give you some clues as to the origin of a crucial Guardians member.

Rocket Raccoon (who hates being called a raccoon, by the way) probably has some relationship with The High Evolutionary. Mount Wundagore is the key operational location for the villain, which is interesting given that it's where the Scarlet Witch's temple is in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Rocket Raccoon as a baby (Image via Marvel)

The High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock

The High Evolutionary has a strong link with Adam Warlock. He establishes a Counter-Earth after creating New Men, and leaves Earth. He was behind Adam Warlock getting the Soul Stone, though it might have been a different affair in the MCU.

The Beyonders (who might make an entry into the MCU before Secret Wars) eventually tricked Adam Warlock into killing the High Evolutionary. In the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer, we see Adam Warlock attack Nebula, which means he'll also play a secondary villain throughout the film before eventually having a change of heart.

Who plays The High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji surprised fans when he revealed his casting as The High Evolutionary at the San Diego Comic-Con in July. He was fully dressed up as his character, and made a comedic statement in line with The High Evolutionary, he said:

"As I gaze out at this crowd I am reminded of my sole purpose in the universe, to take unevolved, disgusting, low-life scum – such as yourselves – and enhance you genetically to something less reprehensible."

Fans considered the possibility of Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter) being the main villain in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. However, the two characters have been in proximity to each other in Marvel comics, which is why the villain's inclusion into the MCU makes sense.

The High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock's entry into the MCU expands the scope of what we'll see leading up to Marvel Phase 6. The Beyonders are likely to have a place within the MCU, and we could even see other cosmic characters such as the Celestials and Galactus.

