Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: What is the gem in Adam Warlock's head?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally introducing Adam Warlock. The film marks the return of the Guardians in a standalone theatrical setting after six years. We will see the highly eccentric characters of Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot once again teaming up to save the universe.

However, things are different this time, as the original Gamora died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The pre-Guardians Gamora still inhabits the current timeline, and the gang will embark on an adventure that'll eventually lead to her. Nebula, Cosmo, and Kraglin are now also full-time Guardians members.

Warlock's inclusion (played by Will Poulter) in the MCU raises many questions from fans. In this article, we'll discuss his origins and powers. Most importantly, we'll talk about Adam Warlock's forehead gem.

Adam Warlock's forehead gem is the Soul Infinity Stone

Origins of Adam Warlock

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel



Go cosmic and learn all about super-powered being Adam Warlock. Ladies and gentlemen, Him.Go cosmic and learn all about super-powered being Adam Warlock. Ladies and gentlemen, Him. 🌟Go cosmic and learn all about super-powered being Adam Warlock. https://t.co/TzFH3AMCKo

Adam Warlock is one of the few characters who's used Infinity Gems more than any other character in the Marvel universe. He was first introduced in Fantastic Four Issue #66 (1967), where he was known as "Him." Warlock was a "perfect being" created by obsessive scientists. He instantly turned against them after deeming them imperfect.

He is more of a traveler and thinker than a superhero. Warlock has often resorted to debates with the villains, and his primary antagonist, Thanos, has also entertained this. While he can definitely outpunch Thanos, his interest lies in philosophical inquiry rather than a display of strength.

SuperBroMovies @SuperBroMovies James Gunn Parallels The Build Up Of ADAM WARLOCK & THANOS bit.ly/2jQRLqo James Gunn Parallels The Build Up Of ADAM WARLOCK & THANOS bit.ly/2jQRLqo https://t.co/ad1uLeJQbU

Warlock's character received more depth and dimensions in 1972’s Marvel Premiere #1. It was heavily inspired by Jesus Christ Superstar, and Warlock even had a group of disciples. He has experienced numerous deaths and resurrections. The cosmic hero also has an arch-nemesis called Magus, who is an evil variant of himself who comes from the future.

Adam Warlock also serves as the protector of the Infinity Stones. Writer Jim Starlin introduced a debate between Warlock and Thanos, which led to Thanos using the newfound knowledge of the soul stone to embark on a journey that ended with the Infinity Gauntlet mini-series. He's teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy several times since the event.

Adam Warlock's powers and abilities

Adam has a unique biology that changes every time he's reborn. His regeneration is deeply embedded in him, as even his subconscious is altered within the cocoon. Adam's abilities seem to be limitless, as he can absorb energy on par with Galactus' heralds and Thanos. His strength is also insurmountable, and he is gifted with superhuman stamina, durability, and speed.

Warlock has a plethora of other abilities that often justify his godlike status. He has reached levels of sensory perception where he can see auras, souls, and genetic structures with the naked eye. He can manipulate any form of energy or matter, has cosmic awareness, and can fly using gravity negation through cosmic energy.

The list goes on and on because he possesses almost every ability imaginable, including time travel, clairvoyance, astral projection, and, in some cases, casting magic.

How the MCU might bring back the Soul Gem

Adam Warlock wields the Soul Gem on his head. Roy Thomas’s Jesus Christ Superstar seems to be the central inspiration for the cosmic hero's MCU appearance, though it only deals with simple adventures where Adam Warlock is trying to figure out how to control the Soul Gem.

The High Evolutionary plays an important role in them as well, as he is the creator of Counter-Earth. It's highly likely that we will see Counter-Earth in the MCU as well.

How Adam might've acquired the Soul Gem

While the MCU has already rid itself of the Infinity Gems, they will never be completely eradicated as long as the universe exists. The Avengers brought back the Stones to fix Thanos' doing, and Steve Rogers went back in time to return the stones. He presumably also returned the Soul Gem to Vormir.

Since Warlock has the power of resurrection and perfect command over his own soul, it's likely that he sacrificed himself to claim the Soul Gem. In the comics, Warlock shares a symbiotic connection with the Soul Gem, which is likely the case with the MCU variant as well.

alias @itsjustanx First look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock… NEBULA GET UP! #GotGVol3 First look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock… NEBULA GET UP! #GotGVol3 https://t.co/IIAg4C6hFv

How other Infinity Stones might come back in the MCU

In the 2015 Secret Wars, the Infinity Stones returned to the Marvel Universe after being restored to its original state. While Soul Gem will inevitably return to the MCU, it's obvious that we will see other Infinity Stones as well, given that Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled for a 2026 release.

Warlock is likely to stay in the MCU after his GOTG Vol. 3 appearances, given that the character cannot remain dead even if that's the fate assigned to him. He might hold the key to the war against Kang the Conqueror and might even play a crucial role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

