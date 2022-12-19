Why its time for Henry Cavill to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Henry Cavill may no longer be the DCEU's Superman, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a place with their rival, The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Henry Cavill is not only a talented actor but is also someone who respects his fans highly and wants to do right by them by adhering to the source materials of the projects he is a fan of and takes up, like The Witcher and Warhammer 40,000.

Henry Cavill jumping ship from DC to Marvel would be a good career boost

Left: Avengers in Avengers: Endgame, Right: Justice League (image via Marvel Studios/WB Pictures/DC)

Unlike the DCEU, the MCU is and has always been in a far better state. Kevin Feige has time and again given the directors and actors significant freedom on how to approach the stories they want to tell, which contributed heavily to their films' success, unlike DC and Warner Bros., who seemed more concerned over the profits than the stories and characterizations of the characters that they own.

Henry Cavill has shown time and again how he understands fans and their desires since he himself has been in their shoes, with regards to Superman, The Witcher, and Warhammer. This will allow him to gel well with Marvel, and they can give him a character that, through research and exploration, he might grow to like and thus insist on the character being faithful to the comics, which Feige, known for changing things slightly, has shown a certain willingness to do.

Who can Henry Cavill play in the MCU?

1) Hyperion

In the comics, there are two Hyperions, the first is a villain named Zhib-Ran, who is a member of the Squadron Sinister, a team created by Grandmaster to fight the Avengers, picked by a time-travelling Kang the Conqueror. The second is a heroic version named Mark Milton, who has served both on the Squadron Supreme, a pastiche of DC's Justice League and the Avengers.

Hyperion, being Marvel's Superman, could serve as an easy transition for Henry Cavill. Hyperion's abilities are also an imitation of Superman's: super-strength, flight, and heat vision, or in Hyperion's case, Atomic vision. His personality traits are also very similar to Superman's: jovial, heroic, and friendly. Interestingly, Cavill was rumored to be playing the role of Hyperion in Loki, prior to his short-lived return as Superman.

2) Cyclops

The X-Men's Cyclops is known for being rather brooding, stiff, and no-nonsense. Henry Cavill has shown that he can exude these qualities thanks to his performance as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

Cyclops' optic-based abilities are similar to Superman's heat-vision, except that they are uncontrolled. This is another role that suits Cavill, as the experience he gained from playing Superman and Geralt can inform his take on Cyclops.

3) Captain Britain

Captain Britain is a man named Brian Braddock who gains superhuman and mystical abilities from famed sorcerer Merlyn and his daughter Roma in the comics. He was then assigned to be the Champion of the people of the British Isles. Brian is also the older brother of Betsy Braddock, better known as the X-Men mutant, Psylocke.

Henry Cavill has expressed interest in playing a modernized version of the character as he told The Hollywood Reporter:

"I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone’s doing such an amazing job. However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernised version of that — like the way they modernised Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British."

Cavill being an Englishman can help him slip into the role of Braddock quite easily, plus Braddock's mystical background would interest him greatly, given that he is a fan of The Witcher and its lore, which also deals with magic. If Braddock is modernized and loses the magic aspect of himself, Cavill can still play him, as he already has expressed the interest to do so.

4) Knull, God of Symbiotes

Knull (image via Marvel Comics)

In the comics, Knull is a primordial deity who came into existence following the destruction of the sixth iteration of the cosmos. He is also the creator of the All-Black Necrosword and is thus responsible for Gorr the God-Butcher's rampage against all gods. He is also the creator of the Klyntar, also known as Symbiotes, including Venom and Carnage.

Cavill has shown that he has the acting range to portray a character like Knull, and it would be a nice change of pace for him to portray a comic-book villain.

5) Sentry

Sentry fighting Iron Man (image via Marvel)

Sentry, along with Hyperion, has also been called Marvel's Superman thanks to his super-powered strength and flight capabilities. What made him interesting to his fans, however, was his split-personality-based battle with the Void. Unlike Superman, however, Sentry did not reach high popularity levels and even disappeared from the comics for some time.

Henry Cavill, with Kevin Feige's help, however, can regenerate or generate interest in the character via a live-action adaptation, whether it be a movie or television show. Cavill's acting range, especially with the wide variety of emotions he can exhibit, is also perfect for portraying Sentry.

