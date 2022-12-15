The Witcher 3 next-gen PC update is a mess and "performance is all over the place"

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has finally launched on PC alongside current generation consoles, and it seems like the seven-year-old title is once again plagued with issues. With the free upgrade officially implementing several mods across all of its platforms, it features high-quality textures, ray tracing, quality-of-life improvements, and many interesting changes across the board.

Reportedly, the PC version of the game is plagued with numerous problems, including frame drops, DLSS failing to be implemented properly, and overlays. While these mods were already available on PC, officially implementing them and launching them as part of the title's 4.0 update for the seven-year-old title was expected to provide stable performance, but players were left disappointed.

PC players have been fairly vocal about the problematic situation on Reddit as well as on Steam. While CD Projekt Red is yet to officially acknowledge these issues, an upcoming stability update seems inevitable at this point.

The Witcher 3 next-gen update on PC is reminding players of Cyberpunk 2077 launch

The Witcher video game series pioneered CD Projekt Red's growth into the massive game-developing powerhouse that it is today. The concluding chapter of the trilogy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is considered by many to not only be one of the greatest RPG titles, but one of the greatest video games of all time.

Although CD Projekt Red is well-known for its phenomenal titles, the developer/publisher has a notorious reputation for releasing unfinished games that lack thorough optimization. Previously, this resulted in Cyberpunk 2077 being completely unplayable at launch, followed by two years of major updates to stabilize the game.

Interestingly, Witcher 3 also suffered from poor optimization and technical glitches at launch. One of the most iconic glitches is the "Flying Roach," where Geralt's horse learns the great art of levitation. It seems that, seven years later, the issues have returned to Witcher 3 with the recently released next-gen update.

Recent negative reviews on Steam (Image captured from Witcher 3 Steam Page)

From the game getting unplayable framerates in certain instances to DLSS not working properly, there are quite a few issues hindering the overall gameplay experience. One notable issue involves the Steam overlay or the MSI Afterburner overlay, which might be a result of the new implementation of the Red Launcher.

It should be noted that the situation isn't as abysmal as Cyberpunk 2077's problems at launch and not every player might face the same issues. Nevertheless, although the update introduced plenty of great additions, courtesy of mods, it seems to have negatively affected the performance of an otherwise stable game. Hopefully, CD Projekt Red will address these issues in the near future.

