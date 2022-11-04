The X-Men movies have explored the saga of mutants for more than 2 decades. Fans became familiar with characters such as Wolverine, Cyclops, Professor X, and Jean Grey through the flicks.

With such a large pop-culture influence, fans saw X-Men in action multiple times. They know how powerful each mutant is, and there is a lot of curiosity about how these superpowered individuals rank in terms of their power.

There's plenty of competition, as there are mutants who have their own areas of strength and weakness.

Disclaimer: This article contains the opinions of the author, and may vary from the fan's take on power-scaling.

Mystique, Professor X, and 8 other strongest mutants in the X-Men movies, ranked

10) Storm (Ororo Munroe)

Storm from the X-Men trilogy is almost akin to a goddess. With her ability of flight and the overwhelming command over lightning, calling in hurricanes, blizzards and mystifying the landscape, Storm has the perfect combination of offense and stealth.

Her portrayal seemed to lack the intensity in X-Men: Apocalypse but was still formidable. The most memorable appearances from Storm came in X-Men: Days of Future Past. She tried her best to stave off the sentinels in the flick, though got stabbed in the back by the ever-evolving sentinels.

9) Iceman (Bobby Drake)

Bobby Drake is one of the few Omega-level mutants in the Marvel comics. He isn't as strong in X-Men films, though he more than proves his mettle a number of times.

Drake has the ability of cryokinesis. He can freeze anything, and often creates his own path using his powers. Iceman also has control over water.

In X-Men 3: The Last Stand, he faces Pyro, who has the exact opposite of his ability. However, he overcomes it by turning his whole body to ice, and ultimately stands victorious.

8) Cyclops (Scott Summers)

Scott Summers is one of the most powerful X-Men in the comics. The same can't be said about his appearances in the films. His optic blasts are extremely powerful and have taken down many high-level threats.

The only problem is that Scott often struggles to control his powers, which is why he wears a visor to bring out a controlled amount of laser beams. This is why, after all, he is called Cyclops.

7) Mystique (Raven Darkholme)

Mystique seems to be relatively powerless when compared to mutants who are primed to go berserk. However, she is an expert martial artist and acrobat. She also uses her shape-shifting powers to turn almost any situation in her favor. Though she has limited healing factors, she also controls her cells to age relatively slower.

Darkholme has proven many times that she can use confusion to her advantage and gain the upper hand. Though she served as a villain in the initial trilogy, she became an X-Men. Her Achilles heel is only aesthetically changing her form but her scent and abilities remain the same.

6) Beast (Hank McCoy)

Hank McCoy is a constant presence throughout the X-Men movies. He turned into a blue creature, likened to a beast. However, he does get incredibly strong while gaining superhuman agility and speed.

Beast is a berserker, though he also has the advantage of being a genius. He created a serum that allows him to retain his human form. McCoy also developed a serum that allowed Professor X to walk despite his irreparable injury.

5) Quicksilver (Pietro Lensherr)

Quicksilver is one of the most adorable mutants in the series. His first big-screen appearance was in the MCU. While he has made little impact in Avengers: Age of Ultron, his Fox variant has saved the day on multiple occasions.

Capable of moving at incredibly high speeds, Quicksilver stood out in both Days of Future Past and Apocalypse. He saved the lives of Magneto, Professor X, and countless others in a matter of seconds.

4) Professor X (Charles Xavier)

The father figure of the X-Men and their leader, Professor X is a lethal force to be reckoned with. He has telepathy, which allows him to read and control minds, alter memories, and control others to the point of manipulating their perception.

Xavier has even paralyzed his foes and rendered himself in plain sight. He played a largely inoffensive role in the original trilogy, though he more than made up for it in the Fox prequels.

3) Wolverine (Logan/James Howlett)

Wolverine is easily the most recognizable mutant from the X-Men franchise. Not only does he have an adamantium-coated skeleton and retractable claws, but his indomitable healing factor makes him near-invincible.

Logan also has an endless reserve of stamina, and his superhuman senses allow him to act before the enemy even has a chance to strike. Though he finally saw his end in Logan, he is set to appear again in Deadpool 3.

2) Magneto (Eric Lensherr)

For a team of superpowered individuals, Magneto is more than unbeatable. With the ability to control any type of metal, the possibilities are endless.

He's used magnetic fields to his advantage, and even gave Wolverine a run for his money. The only two mutants who have been a problem for him are Apocalpyse and Phoenix. However, it should be noted that he is susceptible to Professor X's telekinesis, which is why he wears the helmet.

1) Phoenix (Jean Grey)

Jean Grey is often part of the team as a hero. However, she often loses control and succumbs to the Phoenix. Her endless scale of power often makes her the hardest obstacle in their path.

She came under the control of Magneto and even killed Professor X as her gravitational powers ravaged everything in the surrounding area in The Last Stand. In X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the Phoenix Force unveiled itself in all its terrifying glory. However, she also has the ability to create life, which transcends all the mutant powers by far.

Final Thoughts

The X-Men are a force to be reckoned with. As we've seen, they've managed to take on many of their obstacles, though often at a cost. With powers contrasting with each other, they often prevail by supporting each other.

With a long legacy behind it, fans are curious to see what comes next. Now that Hugh Jackman is coming back to take on the role of Wolverine and Patrick Stewart appearing in the MCU, there are a lot of creative angles that can take place.

