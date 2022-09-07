Jennifer Lawrence and Harvey Weinstein incident explained as Oscar winner opens up on bizarre rumor

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up on a "bizarre" rumor that she was physically intimate with controversial film producer Harvey Weinstein.

During her appearance in Vogue's 73 Questions, she addressed her pregnancy and opened up on which directors she would want to work with. However, when asked about the "most bizarre thing" she had heard about herself, Lawrence, without missing a second, addressed an incident with Harvey Weinstein.

She said:

"That I f****d Harvey Weinstein."

What happened between Jennifer Lawrence and Harvey Weinstein?

Jennifer Lawrence worked with Harvey Weinstein's "The Weinstein Company" on her 2012 movie, Silver Linings Playbook, for which she later received an Academy Award for "Best Actress" in 2013.

Her name appeared in a 2018 lawsuit against Weinstein when an unnamed plaintiff revealed that Weinstein frequently flaunted his position in Hollywood and claimed to be physically intimate with Oscar-winning actress Lawrence. According to the plaintiff, Weinstein said:

"Do you even want to be an actress?... I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar."

Jennifer has denied similar allegations before

This is not Jennifer Lawrence's first public statement on the subject. When the incident became public, she responded to the suit by issuing a statement in which she denied having "slept" with Weinstein. She also called the convicted producer "yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

In her official statement, Jennifer Lawrence added:

“My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein... I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him.”

Even before releasing the statement, the actress had also slammed Weinstein and his legal team for misinterpreting her and Meryl Streep's comments to make it seem like they were in support of him. In her statement, Streep called the move “pathetic and exploitative.”

She wrote:

"Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done, which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit... This is what predators do, and it must stop. "

She also added:

"For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time's up."

Weinstein's legal team later apologised to Streep and Lawrence. Weinstein's representatives said Weinsten "acknowledges the valuable input both Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence have contributed to this conversation."

It went on to mention that Weinstein has advised his counsel to not include specific names of former associates and to avoid whenever possible, even if they are in the public record.

Weinstein was convicted of one count of criminal s*xual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree. He was sentenced to twenty three years in prison on March 11, 2020.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal