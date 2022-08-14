Jennifer Lawrence is an American actress, best-known for her role in The Hunger Games series. Her performance in the 2012 romantic-drama film Silver Linings Playbook won her the youngest Academy Award winner for Best Actress. At just 22, she became the second-youngest winner in the category.

By 2015, she had already established herself as the world's highest-paid actress, with her films grossing over $6 billion worldwide to date.

Lawrence, 31, was born in Indian Hills, Kentucky to Gary, a construction company owner, and Karen, a summer camp manager. She showed an interest in acting from a very young age, performing in church plays and school musicals.

At 14, she was scouted by a talent agent, after which she moved to Los Angeles and began her acting career. She started off with small guest roles on television and in 2010, had her big break with her lead role in the mystery drama Winter's Bone.

Lawrence proceeded to star in big movie franchises like the X-Men film series and landed the role she’s most known for, Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series.

Lawrence as Mystique in X-Men: Dark Phoenix (Images via IMDb)

She married Cooke Maroney, an art gallerist, in October 2019 and the couple welcomed their first child in February 2022. Lawrence took a break from acting during this time, and spoke about it in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021:

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have. Everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me."

She returned in 2021 with Netflix's widely-streamed black comedy Don't Look Up. Fans were excited to see her back on screen, and the reactions to her film were also largely positive.

In this article, we take a look at 5 lesser-known facts about Jennifer Lawrence.

1) She almost passed up the role of Katniss Everdeen

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (Image via Lionsgate/Murray Close)

Jennifer Lawrence has plenty of other famous roles outside of The Hunger Games franchise. But this one, in particular, launched her into superstardom.

The actress had her reservations about playing Katniss Everdeen, as she thought about the negative impact starring in such a major franchise could have on her personal life. She took a couple of days to decide whether she wanted to be a part of the franchise and considered declining the role, before eventually taking it.

2) She Was an Abercrombie & Fitch Model

Before she became an Academy Award-winning actress, the well-known retail brand, Abercrombie & Fitch, recruited her as a model. She fit the part with her good looks and charisma but on set, she was apparently unable to meet their standards.

Her stint as a model was short-lived and the actress has spoken about how her final prints didn’t make the paper because she didn’t pose for the camera the way the other models did.

3) She loves to keep up with the Kardashians

It seemed like two worlds collided when Jennifer Lawrence made a cameo in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode back in 2019. The actress has been vocal about her love for the reality show and befriended the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Lawrence even admitted that during the filming of the horror film, Mother! in 2017, she found comfort in watching episodes of the drama-filled reality show.

4) She has a peculiar tattoo

In a 2015 interview, Lawrence revealed that she had a tiny "H2O" tattooed on her right hand. The tattoo didn't turn out quite like she intended it to and further explained why she got it done:

"It was supposed to remind me to drink more water. I didn't Google H2O. I'm a middle school drop-out, it was 'H squared O.' So I have 'I'm an idiot' tattooed on my hand forever."

5) She was almost cast as Twilight’s Bella Swan

Jennifer Lawrence (Image via Harpers Bazaar) Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan (Image via Twitter/ @archivetwilight)

At 17, Lawrence auditioned to play the role of Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise. She didn’t land the gig and Kristen Stewart was cast instead. However, she was soon able to land her biggest role yet, Katniss Everdeen, for another massive film franchise, The Hunger Games.

