Top 5 viral Oscar moments that got the world laughing

The 2022 Oscars are nearly knocking on the door, and the world is thrilled to see what the Academy has in store for their 94th ceremony.

The Oscars are something that millions look forward to as the event marks one of the greatest nights in the entertainment industry every year. Undeniably, the award show also provides enough content for people to enjoy a meme fest for weeks after its conclusion.

From Angelina Jolie's thigh-high slit dress to Nicole Kidman's freakish clapping style, these moments will go down in history in memory of these icons. In honor of this year's much-anticipated Academy Awards ceremony, here's a trip down memory lane of the awkward/funny moments, that either occurred during or weeks after the event, that have kept us amused years after they happened.

Remembering five viral Oscar moments that were hilarious

1) Jennifer Lawrence's clumsiness

Jennifer Lawrence is most likely the only star who never stops entertaining her fans. She may not always win awards or be the best dressed winner, but she is always in the limelight. Her charming and hilarious demeanor lets her radiate possitivity even in awakward moments and embarrassing situations.

Everyone's favorite The Hunger Games star never fails to mesmerize those around her even if she has to fall and hop over the seats while carrying or tripping on the red carpet even before entering an event. Lawrence will go down in history for giving audiences the most hilarious and unforgettable Oscar moments.

After all, she is most renowned for her uncomfortable fall just before going up on stage to accept the award for best actress at the 2013 Academy Awards.

2) Nicole Kidman's unique new way of clapping

After the 89th Academy Awards in 2017, a peculiar yet funny clip of Nicole Kidman quickly went viral. The clip demonstrated Kidman's unique way of clapping like a seal, perplexing millions. Most people failed to acknowledge who had won when the Batman Forever star stepped up to give a round of applause as they were too preoccupied trying to analyze her way of clapping.

Nicole's clapping style became the talk of the internet as people discussed the embarrassing moment for weeks after it happened. The intensity of the situation and talks compelled Kidman to address the issue in an Australian radio interview. She shared,

"It was really awkward. I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not mine — but it was absolutely gorgeous — and I was terrified of damaging it.”

3) Angelina Jolie's thigh-high slit dress

Angelina Jolie made a stunning entrance at the 84th Academy Awards red carpet in a black, strapless Versace dress. However, it was her pose that got everyone's attention.

The gown featured a thigh-high slit that revealed her leg, and the internet thought it exceptionally humorous, mimicking her stance, creating numerous memes that were quick to go viral. It swiftly turned into a trend, and the Maleficent star became the most discussed issue of the time, even more so than the Oscars.

4) Ellen DeGeneres' pizza feast

During the 2014 Oscars, Ellen DeGeneres as the host ordered complimentary pizza for the star-studded audience. The entertainer and talk show host welcomed a pizza delivery guy from Big Mama's & Papa's Pizzeria into the Dolby Theatre before requesting the stars to tip him with some good cash. According to accounts, the pizza delivery guy received more than $1,000 in tips during that single night.

Ellen's hosting skills were remarkable as she offered pizza to the celebs in the most basic setting, further leading the night to innumerable delightful moments.

5) Scarlett Johansson and John Travolta's awkward red carpet moment

During the 87th Academy Awards back in 2015, John Travolta was caught giving the dauntless Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson a peck on her cheek, grabbing her by the waist. The red carpet shot, which was taken at an awkward moment, went viral rather quickly, sparking a slew of excruciatingly cringey memes.

Johansson was compelled to make a clarification regarding the matter in one of her interviews after the video garnered unexpected popularity. She explained,

"The image that is circulating is an unfortunate still-frame from a live-action encounter that was very sweet and totally welcome. That still photo does not reflect what preceded and followed if you see the moment live."

Apart from incredible speeches, performances, and red carpet outfits, the Oscars unwittingly provide material for hilarious memes virtually every year. While the event is famous for being conventional, it does occasionally manage to startle the audience. Revisiting these hilarious moments seems like the perfect way to welcome the 2022 Oscars.

