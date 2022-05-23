5 Marvel villains and their WWE counterparts

WWE has a history of creating memorable villains. They have been able to do so for a long time, with Vince McMahon being possibly the most hated villain crafted by the company.

The WWE chairman portrayed the evil boss to perfection as the antagonist to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's common man. There has been a multitude of other characters out there, and in truth, some of them have been so successful that they can even be compared to Marvel villains.

Here, let's take a look at five Marvel villains and their WWE counterparts. It should be noted that these are not the "best" WWE heels of all time, but rather simply superstars whose characters match up to certain villains from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Retro Pro Wrestling @retropwrestling Vince McMahon makes his first PPV appearance as the evil Mr. McMahon character - cutting an in-ring promo at #WWE Unforgiven 1998 Vince McMahon makes his first PPV appearance as the evil Mr. McMahon character - cutting an in-ring promo at #WWE Unforgiven 1998 https://t.co/CkvvP30ZCP

#5. Ego and WWE COO Triple H

Triple H and Ego have a lot in common

Ego is a living planet. He is also a mass murderer and has destroyed most people that he has come across. His destructive nature has been seen through his relationship with most living beings.

However, he does know to care. His relationship with his son, Peter Quill, is one of the only things that he truly cares about. Although in the end, his "ego" gets in the way of any true bond, he did care.

In many ways, Ego is none other than early Triple H. He buried and went through many deserving superstars on his way to the top. However, he too has a redeeming quality, and it is that he cares about the young stars he signs to NXT.

The NXT Triple H created no longer exists, but somehow, through the likes of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, and others, his legacy still lives on.

#4. Randy Orton and Killmonger

Randy Orton and Killmonger both have the capability of being better, but mostly choose not to

Randy Orton and Killmonger have one major thing in common. They are both incredibly good at what they do.

Killmonger is skilled beyond belief in both battle and strategy. Orton is the same. The Viper has hunted and punted the heads of multiple WWE legends to earn himself a reputation. However, he has also destroyed most current stars and overcome any opposition from them as well.

Killmonger is the same. With his strategy and his iron will behind him, as well as being quick to anger, he reflects the same characteristics as Orton. The two are two sides of the same coin, in many ways. Both are also capable of good. At heart, Killmonger's ideals were true and for the benefit of others. Orton, while he might not be thinking about the benefits of others, is known to help those closest to him.

#3. Charlotte Flair and Hela

Charlotte Flair and Hela have both crafted enormously heelish personas

Charlotte Flair and Hela are both capable of destroying anyone they come across. Hela single-handedly eliminated some of the finest Asgardian Warriors. She also destroyed Thor's hammer with one hand.

She is terrifying.

Charlotte Flair, although hated by fans, is similarly capable. No matter how much people cry about favoritism, most of what Charlotte has achieved, she has done through her own in-ring ability.

Charlotte and Hela also both have a father who was at one time more famous than them. However, they both outgrew his legacy.

#2. Seth Rollins and Loki

Seth Rollins could have been cast as Loki and no one would have batted an eye

Be it the flamboyance, the pure evil, and at times mischief, or the wish to disintegrate anyone who would oppose them — Seth Rollins and Loki share quite a few traits.

Both have an incredibly recognizable style about them. WWE's Architect has made it a habit to wear some of the most questionable jackets out there, and Loki's entire persona is one of an arrogant model.

They both think they are better than everyone else and deserve the best. They also have a tendency, at times, when most needed, to do good.

They were also both driven to evil by their creators. In Loki's case, it was his adoptive father Odin who always kept him at arm's length over Thor. In Seth's case, it was literally being told by Triple H to betray his best friends and embrace a darker persona.

The two have more in common than one would think.

#1. Roman Reigns and Thanos

Roman Reigns is the ultimate boss in WWE at the moment

If there's a personification of the term "I'll do it myself", it's Roman Reigns. The WWE Universal Champion has made it this far by doing whatever it takes.

Much like Thanos, Roman Reigns thinks he is working for the greater good. He is the needle mover, so he needs to be at the top. Thanos thought he would be doing the universe a favor by decimating half the population.

Both firmly believe in their ideals. Both would also sink to any depths needed to achieve this.

Reigns interfered in The Usos' match recently, so they became the Unified Tag Team Champions. The reason he did this was to bring everything to his family so they could stand at the top and lead the company.

In the end, it will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar will be able to stand up to Reigns, and prove to him, he's not as inevitable as he thinks.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku