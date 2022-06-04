10 anime characters who can beat Marvel's Hulk in seconds

Marvel's Hulk is one of the most powerful fictional characters, with few anime characters (renowned for being insanely overpowering) being able to actually match or beat him. However, despite this enormous physical strength, there are several anime characters who can overcome the Hulk. These anime characters can not only defeat Marvel's Hulk, but they can do so in a matter of seconds.

Here are 10 anime characters who can beat Marvel’s Hulk effortlessly, ranked in no particular order.

Son Goku and 9 other anime characters who can overpower Marvel's Hulk

1) Saitama

Saitama as seen in One-Punch Man (Image Credits: Yusuke Murata/Shueisha, Viz Media, One-Punch Man)

Saitama, the protagonist of One-Punch Man, is arguably one of the strongest anime characters ever. While his strength is parodically portrayed and hence rather ridiculous, he is inherently capable of overpowering any enemy with just one hit.

While Marvel's Hulk may be able to postpone the inevitable, Saitama will eventually land a blow with a punch. When that happens, Bruce Banner's alter ego is absolutely done for.

Story continues below ad

2) Lelouch vi Britannia

On the exact opposite end of the spectrum is Lelouch vi Britannia, the central protagonist of Code Geass. While he may be physically lacking, his Geass ability makes him one of the most strongest anime characters ever.

All it would take is eye contact from his Geass power to force Marvel's Hulk to do anything he wants. Whether its following a simple command such as "stand down" or something more wicked, Hulk will be eliminated in a matter of seconds since Lelouch has a plethora of commands at his disposal.

Story continues below ad

3) All Might

All Might as seen in My Hero Academia (Image Credits: Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

While Toshinori Yagi’s true body is somewhat lacking physically, his transformed persona as All Might would undoubtedly defeat Marvel’s Hulk in moments. His blows are shown to be powerful enough to shift winds and change weather, demonstrating just how powerful one of his hits can be.

The fight would be entertaining, albeit brief, but in the end, the renowned anime superhero will be able to easily destroy Marvel's frenzied giant

4) Monkey D. Luffy

Story continues below ad

Luffy as seen in One Piece (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

While the combat would have been more evenly matched prior to the introduction of Gear Fifth, the One Piece protagonist's latest and best form seals his win. He's shown to be able to alter his body and the environment in almost any way he wishes, with the series implying that his abilities extend to other people's bodies as well.

As a result, Luffy simply has too much control of the fight overall to offer Marvel's Hulk a fighting chance, let alone a chance to win. The Gear Fifth form is one of the strongest in all anime and manga, and undoubtedly spells instant defeat for the Hulk.

Story continues below ad

5) Son Goku

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image Credits: Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Dragon Ball’s internationally known protagonist is undoubtedly both one of the strongest and most well-known anime characters ever to exist. His strength, especially in Dragon Ball Super, reaches godly levels, far surpassing that of Marvel's Hulk.

Once in Ultra Instinct, the match would essentially be over, with Goku able to dodge all of the green berserker’s attacks while landing his own. The Hulk has little chance of coming back here, and even less of extending the match beyond a few moments.

Story continues below ad

6) Satoru Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo may be relatively new as a character, but he has undoubtedly cemented himself as one of the strongest. He's considered as the very greatest in his series. Even if a well-executed plan caught him off guard and captured him, Gojo would emerge unscathed and powerful.

In a one-on-one fight Marvel's Hulk will unlikely to be able to defeat the Six Eyes sorcerer. Infinite Void would swiftly terminate the combat, stopping Hulk in his tracks while Gojo prepares a one-hit killing blow. There’s little doubt that Gojo will bring home the win for anime characters here.

Story continues below ad

7) Six Paths Naruto

Six Paths Naruto as seen in Naruto: Shippuden (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto: Shippuden)

Similarly, Six Paths Naruto establishes himself as one of anime’s strongest characters within the final arcs of Naruto: Shippuden. His abilities are top-to-bottom incredibly overpowered, from combat to sensory to recovery. Offensive skills are undoubtedly the highlight, with massive, overpowering attacks being consistently launched from the knucklehead ninja.

With Naruto being able to outspeed, outthink, and outpower Marvel's Hulk, the comic book giant has no chance of winning.

8) Rinnegan Sasuke

Rinnegan Sasuke as seen in Naruto: Shippuden (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto: Shippuden)

Story continues below ad

Similarly, Rinnegan Sasuke is proven to be at essentially the same level as Six Paths Naruto in the final arcs of Naruto: Shippuden. An argument could even be made for Sasuke being the deadlier opponent, considering his fighting style and abilities from both the Rinnegan and Sharingan.

Unfortunately for Marvel’s Hulk, Sasuke marks yet another anime character he instantly loses to. The Uchiha massacre survivor simply has too many tricks up his sleeve which need more than just strength to overcome, leaving Hulk drastically lacking in options and win conditions.

9) Giorno Giovanna

Giorno as seen in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image Credits: Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz Media, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Story continues below ad

The beloved JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure protagonist is often dubbed one of the most powerful characters in anime thanks to his Stand, Golden Experience Requiem. The simplest way of explaining Requiem’s powers is like hitting the undo button on a word processor, instantly erasing whatever just happened and setting it back to “zero.”

As a result, Marvel’s Hulk has no possible way of countering this ability and stopping it from happening. Even if he does land damage on Giorno, any opportunity Hulk offers opens the window for his opponent to use Requiem. This ultimately means game over for the green giant.

10) Zeno

The Zenos as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image Credits: Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Story continues below ad

Last but certainly not least is Dragon Ball Super’s Zeno, Omni-King of the Multiverse who possesses some extremely powerful skills. He’s shown several times throughout the anime series to be capable of erasing entire universes within seconds, which also applies to smaller, individual targets as well.

No matter how strong Marvel’s Hulk is, there’s simply no way for him to counter instant erasure by the child-like ruler. It’s an unfortunate reality, but one which undoubtedly leaves Hulk erased in moments, with no chance of avoiding the outcome.

LIVE POLL Q. Can all of these anime characters defeat Marvel's Hulk in seconds? For sure! No way! 0 votes so far