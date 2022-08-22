Who is Marvel's Hyperion? Henry Cavill x Loki Season 2 rumors explored

With Loki Season 2's filming underway, rumors are afoot as the appearance of Hyperion has been making the rounds. A report by Fandomwire apparently stated that Marvel's answer to Superman will be appearing in the upcoming season of Loki and will be played by none other than a very prolific actor.

They stated that DC's ex=Man of Steel, Henry Cavill, will portray Hyperion in Loki Season 2. While that may just be a very far-fetched rumor, it's a pretty interesting one. With Hyperion making the rounds on the internet, what better time than now to take a look at who he is and how he fits into the Marvel universe,

So, let's take a look at his origins and explore who this character is.

Exploring the origins of Hyperion amidst rumored appearance in Loki Season 2

As previously mentioned, Hyperion is pretty much Marvel's version of Superman in the way his origins and powers play out. Sentry comes under that topic as well, but that's a conversation for a different time. Created by Jonathan Hickman and Jerome Opena, he first appeared in Avengers (Vol. 5) #1 in December, 2012.

According to Fandom, Hyperion crash landed on Earth as a baby and was raised by a human as his own son. He was given the name Marcus Milton. Milton was in reality the only survivor of a dying race of Eternals. When he grew up, he took up the mantle of Hyperion and joined the superpowered team of the Squadron Supreme.

He soon ended up trapped in a space time void as he tried to save his universe. Another reality was on a collision course with his reality, he tried to prevent its destruction and got caught up in the middle. This sent him into an empty void where he floated for a really long time, until something disastrous happened.

A group of A.I.M. scientists pulled him out of the void and brought him into their reality. He spent time in captivity before he was freed by the Avengers. The Avengers offered him a chance to join their ranks, and he fought alongside them for a while.

Marcus' inclusion in Loki Season Two would actually make a lot of sense considering how the show deals with multiple realities in general. With the TVA established and the threat of Kang the Conqueror on the way, there is of course bound to be some huge ramifications going forward.

Marcus also deals with a reality clashing into another reality. That's basically an incursion in the Marvel universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently introduced the concept in the recent Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness. With this rumor coming up, the introduction of the concept seems to establish his appearance very well.

The Den of Nerds @TheDenofNerds I legit think Henry Cavill could play Hyperion in Loki Season 2 I legit think Henry Cavill could play Hyperion in Loki Season 2 👀

The rumors seem to have originated from the Twitter account Cinestealth. The Twitter user further stated alongside Cavill’s supposed debut in Loki Season 2, the show will also introduce Squadron Supreme. The Squadron Supreme will supposedly work as Kang the Conqueror's enforcers.

At this point, rumors of Cavill joining Loki season 2 are unsubstantiated. There has been no news of any official confirmation.

But as it goes with rumors, take it with a grain of salt. We will only know Loki Season 2 premieres next year.

