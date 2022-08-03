How Did Henry Cavill Transform His Body for Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Series?

If you're a Henry Cavill fan, you'll likely recognise him from his title role on Netflix's 'The Witcher'.

In fact, it was the actor's first major television show since he made headlines in 2013 as the latest Superman. However, the massive shift in his career—from leading blockbuster films to starring in British TV shows—didn't change how Cavill has gone about his diet and fitness regimen.

Here are his secrets to staying fit—from gruelling workouts and a regimented diet to his go-to trick for keeping his muscles looking large and defined for 'The Witcher' series.

Henry Cavill's Workout Routine

Henry Cavill drastically cut down on his water intake before filming shirtless scenes for 'The Witcher'. He did that to ensure he looked as shredded as possible for his shirtless scenes.

Cavill has plenty of experience pushing his body to the limit for roles, but giving up water for a month was a new challenge for him.

The actor said that he was miserable when he couldn't drink any water, "but the results speak for themselves." Geralt of Rivia took the internet by storm when fans spotted Cavill in a bathtub in a new trailer for the Netflix show 'The Witcher'.

Cavill knows a lot about the importance of training and dieting, but it wasn't till he started preparing for 'The Witcher' that he fully appreciated what goes into being a bodybuilder.

To get in the best shape of his life for 'The Witcher', Cavill teamed up with Dave Rienzi, who helped sculpt Dwayne Johnson's massive body.

Rienzi suggested that Cavill try fasted cardio if he wanted to get into next-level shape for the Netflix series. That essentially meant working out when is body want't processing or digesting food, which can help lose weight faster.

Henry Cavill's Diet

Cavill consumed up to 5,000 calories per day when training for his role as Superman, so it's no surprise that he ate a lot while preparing to play Geralt in 'The Witcher'.

The actor shared his diet on Instagram stories, where fans learned that eggs are an important part of his morning routine. Cavill starts every morning with an oatmeal shake and steak after his fasted workout.

Henry Cavill explains that his daily diet includes chicken curry with jasmine rice for lunch, roast chicken breast and roast potatoes with a generous side helping of curry sauce for dinner and bison steak and brown rice pasta for supper.

He also has protein shakes throughout the day. On his cheat day, he likes pizza and burgers. "Sushi is a good one too because you can eat vast amounts of it," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Takeaway

There’s no secret to Henry Cavill’s workout - the focus is on high-intensity bodyweight workouts.

The actor has been testing himself in the gym for several years and has seen a lot of results from training that way. The approach is simple yet effective. Of course, professional guidance from a personal trainer is recommended before starting this type of training and any amazing physical transformation.

