7 Best Bikini Bodybuilding workouts for Women

If you are looking to get toned up and have a bikini body, you will require strength training. If you think that a workout needs to consist of hours on the treadmill or elliptical, think again.

These are not going to give you a balanced bikini body. Women need resistance training to build lean muscle tissue that burns fat and increases metabolism to promote overall fitness.

Best Bikini Bodybuilding Workouts for Women

1) Seated Arnold Press

The seated Arnold press is a variation of the seated dumbbell press and an exercise used to build shoulder muscle size and strength. The name comes from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who used it for his own physique.

The exercise targets every head of the deltoid muscle, but it's also an ideal movement for achieving aesthetic benefits due to its long duration under tension.

To do this exercise:

Maintain a flat back against the pad for the duration of the exercise.

Allowing the head to thrust forward considerably is not a good idea.

Exhale as you squeeze the bicep towards the ear.

Look for a lack of thoracic spine extension or shoulder flexion if you feel any pressure in your neck or traps throughout the action.

Maintain strain on the shoulders by keeping your elbows slightly bent at the top and without locking them completely.

If you can't lock your elbows out overhead, it could be a sign of inadequate shoulder mobility caused by scapular upward rotation.

2) Lat Pull Down

The lat pull down is a back-muscle-building exercise. The exercise will primarily target the lats, but you will also notice bicep and middle back activation.

The back is a muscular group that requires a lot of different exercises. So, to get the most out of your back muscles, try a variety of angles and hand placements.

To do lat pull down:

Assume a seated position, and attach a wide grip handle to the lat pulldown machine.

Start the movement by depressing the shoulder blade and flexing the elbow while extending the shoulder with a pronated grip (double overhand).

Pull the handle closer to your body till your elbows are parallel to your torso before slowly lowering the handle back to the starting position.

Rep till you've reached the desired amount of repetitions.

3) Box Squat

When it comes to squatting, there are a lot of mistakes that can be made, so be sure you have your technique down pat before attempting to squat large weights. You should not experience soreness in your lower back if you squat properly.

Approach a squat rack with a barbell set at mid-chest level (above the nipple line).

Place a box (or bench) behind you at the desired height.

When you sit on the box, it should be at a height where your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Set your hold on the bar to just outside shoulder width, with your thumbs wrapped around it.

Dive under the bar, and place it on the natural shelf formed by your trapezius muscles and the top of your scapula.

Maintain this position during the lift by squeezing your shoulder blades together (without shrugging).

4) EZ Bar Curl

The standing EZ bar curl is a version of the barbell curl performed with an EZ bar instead of a barbell. When doing barbell curls, use the EZ bar curl if you've had wrist injuries or if you're having wrist pain.

To do EZ bar curl:

Standing EZ bar curls are a variation on the barbell curl, but you use an EZ bar instead.

You can do them standing or seated.

Grasp the bar at around shoulder-width, palms facing up (you may be more comfortable taking one foot back for stability).

Keep your eyes facing forward and elbows tucked into your sides while you curl up.

Squeeze your biceps at the top of the movement before slowly lowering them back down to start.

5) Alternating Dumbbell Curl

Standing dumbbell curls fix imbalances in the biceps. Start with your weaker arm, which will be your left for most people. Always hit your weakest side first.

To do this exercise:

Adjust your weight for the bicep curl exercise.

Stand straight, with your palms facing up, holding the dumbbells at your side.

Lift up the weights slightly so that they are taut on your biceps, and start curling one arm at a time.

Squeeze your biceps at the top of the movement, and slowly lower it without letting go or taking tension off your bicep. Repeat for all reps on this arm, before switching arms.

6) Overhead Tricep Extension

The overhead rope tricep extension is a triceps muscle-building exercise that is a version of the rope tricep extension.

The long head of the triceps is especially well-targeted by overhead tricep extension variations. The larger your triceps appear, the denser your long head muscle is for bodybuilding.

To do the overhead tricep extension:

Assume a standing position by tying a rope to a cable stack as high as possible.

Use a split stance, a neutral hold on the rope overhead (palms facing), and lean forward by hinging at the hips.

To begin the movement, extend the elbows, and flex the triceps.

Pull the rope down till the elbows are nearly locked out. Slowly descend back to the starting position under control.

Keep repeating the exercise till you've completed the appropriate number of reps.

7) Rope Tricep Extension

The rope tricep extension is a triceps muscle-building workout that is similar to the cable tricep extension.

Triceps that are well-developed also have a lot of positive carryover into pressing activities, like bench press and shoulder press variations.

To do this exercise:

Assume a standing position by tying a rope to a cable stack as high as possible.

Lean forward slightly by hinging at the hips while holding the rope with a neutral grip (palms facing in).

To begin the movement, extend your elbows, and flex your triceps.

Pull the rope down till your elbows are nearly locked out. Slowly descend back to the starting position under control.

Keep repeating the exercise till you've completed the appropriate number of reps.

Bottom Line

No matter what your fitness level or eventual physique goals are, bikini bodybuilding is a win-win because it gets you moving and exposes you to training styles you wouldn't otherwise be exposed to during your regular sessions at the gym.

